Senior Detectives Investigating George Michael’s Death

Thames Valley Police issued a press release today saying that they are looking to “establish facts” and are “taking statements” in relation to the death of singer George Michael.

The singer was found dead at his home on Christmas Day, aged just 53.

A post-mortem into his death was said to be inconclusive, though initial reports said he had died from heart failure.

Micheal’s partner Fadi Fawaz was interviewed by officers this week who say they are trying to trace everyone who visited his Oxfordshire mansion in the week before he died. They deny that it is a “major crime investigation” even though senior detectives are involved.

An insider recently claimed that the establishment did not want George Michael in the ‘limelight’ and that his demise had been planned a few years ago when he had started getting too ‘vocal’ about the powers that be and ‘political matters‘. It was known that Michael was planning a comeback this year. He had been working on a new album that would have been his first recording since 2014.

The Mail Online reports:

Mr Fawaz, who found Michael’s body, claimed recently his Twitter page had been hacked after tweets were posted claiming the singer had ‘tried to kill himself many times’.

Last week the Australian-born hair stylist told the Daily Mirror he fell asleep in his car on Christmas Eve and added: ‘I never saw him that night. The police know everything. That’s the most important thing.’

Mr Fawaz was photographed in the street this week and appeared appeared to be feeling the strain from the past two weeks.

In a statement about Michael’s death, Mr Fawaz – who had been in a relationship with Michael since 2009 – spoke about how excited they had been to share Christmas together.

He said: ‘We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed.

‘We don’t know what happened yet. Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I.’

Mr Fawaz later tweeted that he would ‘never stop missing’ the star.

Days later, he posted a poignant link to one of star’s ‘lost’ songs online, but had to take it down amid a legal row over property rights.

The song, ‘This Kind of Love’, was from the Wham! star’s unreleased album Trojan Souls.

The song includes the touching lyrics: ‘Now everyone has to get over I know. But this empty house seems to get colder and colder. So won’t you stay here with me?

‘Now that I found you. I can’t let you go.’

But Mr Fawaz later removed the link as lawyers for Michael’s estate attempt to have the song wiped from the internet, citing intellectual property rights.

Then, on New Year’s Day, posts on Mr Fawaz’s Twitter account claimed the singer had ‘tried numbers of time to kill himself many times’ and had ‘finally managed’.

They read: ‘The only thing George wanted is to DIE. He tried numbers of time to kill himself many times…

‘And finally he managed…

‘We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day…’ (sic)

Mr Fawaz later denied writing the tweets, saying the account had been hacked.

He said: ‘I am shocked with what’s going on with the Twitter thing. It’s a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets.’