Seymour Hersh: Hillary Clinton Sold Nerve Gas To Terrorists In Syria

American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh claims that Hillary Clinton secretly sold Sarin nerve gas to Syrian rebels when she was secretary of state.

According to Hersh, the Obama administration helped approve the transfer of chemical weapons from Libya into the hands of terrorists operating within Syria.

Zero Hedge reports:

“By the terms of the agreement, funding came from Turkey, as well as Saudi Arabia and Qatar; the CIA, with the support of MI6, was responsible for getting arms from Gaddafi’s arsenals into Syria.”

However, now, for the first time, Hersh has implicated Hillary Clinton directly in this ‘rat line’.

In an interview with Alternet.org, Hersh was asked about the then-US-Secretary-of-State’s role in the Benghazi Libya US consulate’s operation to collect weapons from Libyan stockpiles and send them through Turkey into Syria for a set-up sarin-gas attack, to be blamed on Assad in order to ‘justify’ the US invading Syria, as the US had invaded Libya to eliminate Gaddafi.

Hersh said:

“That ambassador who was killed, he was known as a guy, from what I understand, as somebody, who would not get in the way of the CIA.

As I wrote, on the day of the mission he was meeting with the CIA base chief and the shipping company. He was certainly involved, aware and witting of everything that was going on.

And there’s no way somebody in that sensitive of a position is not talking to the boss, by some channel”.