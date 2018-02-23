Shooting Survivor, Who Questioned Official Narrative, Banned From CNN

CNN blocked a shooting survivor from participating in their Town Hall due to the fact he didn’t believe the official narrative.

Colton Haab, a witness and survivor of last week’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, says he refused to ask a “scripted” question during Wednesday night’s show, and asked Producers if he could ask his own questions instead.

According to Haab, CNN told him he would have to read a question that CNN had prepared, or he would be banned from participating.

Haab: I expected to be able to ask my questions and give my opinion on my questions.

Reporter Janine Stanwood: But Colton Haab, a member of the Junior ROTC, who shielded classmates in the midst of terror, says he did not get to share his experience.

Haab: CNN had originally asked me to write a speech and questions, and it ended up being all scripted.

Stanwood: Colton wrote questions about school safety, suggested using veterans as armed school security guards, but claims CNN wanted him to ask a scripted question instead. So he decided not to go.

Haab: I don’t think that it’s going to get anything accomplished. It’s not going to ask the true questions that all the parents and teachers and students have.

Breitbart.com reports: The town hall was overwhelmingly stacked in favor of gun control.

Two students whom CNN chose to ask questions attacked National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch as a bad mother.

CNN’s Jake Tapper, who moderated the event, did not defend Loesch.