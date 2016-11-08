Powerful Disruptive Solar Flare Set To Hit Earth On Election Day

Scientists have issued a warning that a powerful solar flare (or CME) is scheduled to strike the Earth on election day, causing potential electrical problems.

According to Space Weather Live, “A coronal mass ejection (or CME) is a giant cloud of solar plasma drenched with magnetic field lines that are blown away from the Sun during strong, long-duration solar flares and filament eruptions.”

This particular CME has the potential to disrupt satellite control, interfere with radio and television stations, and even power down the electrical grid.

Thedailysheeple.com reports:

For example, in March 1989, a powerful CME caused strong variations in the Earth’s magnetic field which tripped circuit breakers in Québec’s power grid, causing a massive blackout.

What makes this timing even more unsettling is the fact that just weeks ago, Obama signed a brand new executive order on October 13, 2016 specifically regarding Department of Energy, Department of Defense, and Homeland Security coordination in handling “space weather events”.

Via WhiteHouse.Gov

Executive Order — Coordinating Efforts to Prepare the Nation for Space Weather Events

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, and to prepare the Nation for space weather events, it is hereby ordered as follows:

Section 1. Policy. Space weather events, in the form of solar flares, solar energetic particles, and geomagnetic disturbances, occur regularly, some with measurable effects on critical infrastructure systems and technologies, such as the Global Positioning System (GPS), satellite operations and communication, aviation, and the electrical power grid. Extreme space weather events —those that could significantly degrade critical infrastructure — could disable large portions of the electrical power grid, resulting in cascading failures that would affect key services such as water supply, healthcare, and transportation. Space weather has the potential to simultaneously affect and disrupt health and safety across entire continents. Successfully preparing for space weather events is an all-of-nation endeavor that requires partnerships across governments, emergency managers, academia, the media, the insurance industry, non-profits, and the private sector.

What are the odds???

It’s not like CMEs and solar flares are anything new… so why all of a sudden are they saying we need to, “speed the creation of a space-weather-ready Nation” right before it comes out that just a geomagnetic disturbance might happen on Election Day?

Add to that the fact that recently Homeland Security was also talking about taking over the elections as a matter of national security…

Do they know something we don’t here? Either way, considering that most of our data on these things comes from government agencies, the timing definitely makes you wonder what shenanigans are going to get pulled tomorrow with our easily hacked electronic voting machines…

Can’t you just see the “confusion” that could be caused by intermittent power outages on Election Day, all blamed on the sun?