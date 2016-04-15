Latest

Some Psychologists Say ADHD Sufferers Are Actually ‘Indigo Children’

Posted on April 15, 2016 by Sean Adl-Tabatabai in News, US // 172 Comments

ADHD sufferers may actually be 'indigo children' say psychologists

A rising number of American psychologists have suggested that children who are diagnosed as suffering from ADHD or ADD may actually be “Indigo Children” who possess special psychic powers. 

Since the 1990’s, a growing number of medical professionals have dismissed the traditional ADHD diagnoses associated with long-term social and behavioral health problems, and have instead sided with their parents who insist that they possess supernatural powers.

Vice.com reports:

Critics argue that not treating children with ADD and ADHD can lead to long-term social and behavioral health problems.

VICE’s Gavin Haynes heads to New York to meet with grown Indigo Children born in the 1990s to understand more about the movement and to find out how they feel about their unorthodox upbringing and perceived psychic gifts.

On his journey for answers, Haynes has his aura read, undergoes a holistic dentistry examination by a mother and daughter Indigo pair, and meets the rap duo The Underachievers, who preach Indigoism as a way of life through their music.

How to recognise an Indigo Child

What are the behavioral patterns of Indigos?

  • They are born feeling and knowing they are special and should be revered.
  • An indigo knows they belong here as they are and expect you to realize it as well.
  • These children are more confident and have a higher sense of self-worth.
  • Absolute authority, the kind with no choices, negotiation, or input from them does not sit well. The educational system is a good example.
  • Some of the rules we so carefully followed as children seem silly to them and they fight them.
  • Rigid ritualistic systems are considered archaic to an indigo child. They feel everything should be given creative thought.
  • They are insightful and often have a better idea of method then what has been in place for years. This makes them seem like “system busters.”
  • Adults often view an indigo as anti-social unless they are with other indigos. Often they feel lost and misunderstood, which causes them to go within.
  • The old control methods like, “Wait till your father gets home,” have no affect on these children.
  • The fulfillment of their personal needs is important to them, and they will let you know.

These are the characteristics of an indigo as stated in The Care and Feeding of Your Indigo Child:

  • Strong willed
  • Born in 1978 or later
  • Headstrong
  • Creative, with an artistic flair for music, jewelry making, poetry, etc.
  • Prone to addictions
  • An “old soul” as if they’re 13 going on 43
  • Intuitive or psychic, possibly with a history of seeing angels or deceased people
  • An isolationist, either through aggressive acting-out or through fragile introversion
  • Independent and proud, even if they’re constantly asking you for money
  • Possess a deep desire to help the world in a big way
  • Wavers between low self-esteem and grandiosity
  • Bores easily
  • Has probably been diagnosed as having ADD or ADHD
  • Prone to insomnia, restless sleep, nightmares, or difficulty/fear of falling asleep
  • Has a history of depression, or even suicidal thoughts or attempts
  • Looks for real, deep, and lasting friendships
  • Easily bonds with plants or animals.

If you possess 14 or more of these traits you are an indigo. If you possess 11 to 13, you’re probably an indigo in training. If you’re an adult with these traits you could be a “lightworker.”

Source: 2012-spiritual-growth-prophecies.com

  • Marc

    An amazingly unscientific and stupid article. Whoever buys this junk is a moron. Carl Sagan is rolling in his grave.

    • Francisco Re

      check the source…

    • Sheila Angelika Freund

      Exactly right– I have 14 of the traits except that I was born before 1978. The definite date tells me it’s BS

      • cora blue

        Same here, Sheila.

      • ebolaoutkast

        Something is wrong with you if that was the ONLY thing you found BS-y about complete and utter woo. I hope you don’t find it BS just because it didn’t call you an ‘indigo child’, which is a label people who wish their children were special invented from their imaginations.

        • SageThinker

          Something is wrong with people who say “woo” about too many things and think they’re superior because they “science” with blinders on.

          • ebolaoutkast

            Science is the OPPOSITE of blinders. Would should I do, buy any unsubstantiated claim some woo conjures up and have ‘faith’ like you ‘Sage thinker’? Give me a break.

          • SageThinker

            Give ME a break, name calling fool/

          • ebolaoutkast

            Pot calling kettle black you dunce.

          • SageThinker

            Oh nice…. nice…

      • cd

        I have all the traits except I was born in 54. The thing is the Indigos started being born right after world war 2. First they came in in smaller numbers and made the way for the others. It’s not really BS. But who ever wrote that has no real idea of what the Indigos really are.

  • John Vorel

    WTF qualifies you as an “indigo Expert”?? Is there really such a stupid thing as an “Indigo”? I have had 95% of this crap or stuff happened to me or it is a be part of me… yet I was born in early 60’s so much for that 1978 birth year nonsense. Look we are all unique and maybe we got more uniqueness going on nowadays. Possibly there is an indication of reincarnation in all this = old souls. But why is it that people (yourself) and others are trying to forever put a label on people. Trying to neatly fit them in a box so they can add simplicity to their stupid universe that they live it. Just let people be. Let life be. Try not to nail it down neatly. Let it be the abstract journey that it’s all meant to be and laugh often.

    • laurel rain

      There are older Indigos such as myself though we may actually have some other “label” from some one, some where! I liked your response, especially the bit about old souls and reincarnation. How else could one explain someone such as a 4 year old piano prodigy?! It seems that everyone these days wants to align themselves with the indigenous or super spiritual. Frankly, I’m so tired of all this one-upmanship, it is the same as discussing which race is the best, so asinine!

    • cd

      spoken like a true Indigo. …….and the 1978 date is a load of crap

  • yeah dude

    What a load. These people are clearly insane. I suppose it’s a positive kind of insanity, but nevertheless, these people are bat sh*t crazy.

  • yeah dude

    Legitimising insanity. Well done “Shameless America”. America is the special needs younger sibling to the rest of the western world.

    • laurel rain

      Really? Your response is very immature. Just because people don’t fit into the sick societal mode and see, feel and know things beyond this level of consciousness does not make them insane.

      • M

        Thank You, uneducated people at least on this subject, will always think “Bat Shit Crazy” right out of the gate because they are either too lazy or too afraid to learn.

      • ebolaoutkast

        Haha you’re a lunatic.

        • Sotiro

          @ebolaoutkast:disqus you’re a moron troll! Go get a life!

          • ebolaoutkast

            No, I won’t. Sorry deluded dunce.

  • Mr Sensible

    Seeing that the establishment has nothing better than shoving pills down kid’s throats, it is good to have divergent/creative ideas as to what might be going on. The 1978 thing is stupid though. People like this have existed throughout the ages.

  • Rowena Muldal

    I am 58 and I have 14 of the traits. … so what am I?

    • laurel rain

      AN older Indigo. or whatever name someone has decide to call that level of consciousness!

    • Dick

      Old hahahsh

    • ebolaoutkast

      A person who, like many, has an ego and identifies with the more ‘flattering’ traits that are listed.

    • Lexi

      Still an egocentric brat?

  • scout_vagabond

    While part of this article is hooey (like the 1978 theory), part of the article also speaks the truth. As indigenous people we regard the bipolar, schizophrenics, ADHD and many other ‘mental illnesses’ as gifts of vision, philosophy, prophecy, healing and so on. The only time it becomes a problem is when there has been trauma….and that is more than likely to happen these days in the type of world we live in. So , we were valued and helped out by other healers to keep us on track…..nowadays we don’t live in that type of community anymore (save if you’re deep in the rez) and it’s pills here and pills there. A ‘high end’ Indigo child can have an unknown book passed to him/her and hold it and without opening it can tell you what the story is. Word for word. To those of you who meet the criteria but doubt yourself as Indigo, you’ve probably never had your gifts developed or they were shut down as a child. You need someone who can help put you on track again. Are you an anxious person, suffer from panic attacks, have difficulty in crowds, or other sorts of ‘afflictions’? Then you might be interested in being tested as Indigo. You can google Ellen Hayakawa, she travels the world doing this sort of thing. Please do not just stop your meds if you are on them….consultation is needed with your doctor as sudden withdrawal from some of these meds can put you into psychosis (there’s value to western medicine and any good healer worth their salt will always tell you to still deal with your doctor). All for now….hopefully this may let you look at yourself or your children in different light.

    • susangale

      so good to see your words. I work with people like this all the time and it is so wonderful to see them restore their balance. This list is bogus, though, save the plant part, which I have not seen before on the list. The rest is just trying to understand these things through the DSM model, which does not fit with this kind of thing at all.

    • BB

      So, how do you work on your skills? I have almost all of these traits. It’s very interesting and I would definitely like to study more about it.

      • scout_vagabond

        You have to find a good medicine person…this can be difficult if you’re not indigenous. Start by asking around…even to get a line on someone who lives on a rez could open doors for you. Remember to always bring tobacco (a sacred plant) and a gift (a scarf for a woman and for women and men a bundle of sage, sweetgrass, cedar or lavender is good). Once you find a medicine person, offer the tobacco , ask your question, and let them lead. Don’t say, “I know”, that is rude, just consider it a reminder. Try your best not to interrupt. If you come across someone and you feel you’re not getting anywhere then you may have to go the route of a new age, white ‘shaman’. All for now (oh, never trust a medicine person without a sense of humour)……you can email me at scout_vagabond@yahoo.ca, but please realize i don’t check my email very often. Hiy Hiy.

      • ebolaoutkast

        You believe that woo peddler just because you want to feel special.

    • Awood Jablowme

      you know a lot about this? Cuz I’m everything dude says. Apparently had a physic aunt b4 ww2 telling my family to leave Holland cuz will be put in prison camps etc. But everyone thought she was a loon, till happened. Not sure if this part true, but was rounded up with other physics and made part of the Veil. But myself for longest time, thought I had anxiety. But awake ill get like a haze or vision on top of what I’m seeing. Then weeks later when everything happened I seen is going on. I almost triggers another one. But for years everyone said I have adhd bad. Now the same thing with my daughter and pumping her full of garbage I cant really do nothing about cuz the wonderful mother..

  • http://www.furaffinity.net/user/xuncu/ Xuncu

    Fucking seriously. That personality listing is just Trump without dropped testicles.

  • Leanna Schoenhardt

    Okay this is interesting as my husband exhibits nearly every trait listed but has been diagnosed as severe ADHD yet born in the 60’s – what are these children born in these years – rainbow children … maybe they need to broaden their years as there are more children out there than those born in 1978 – what retard reckons that it only goes from this era.

    • Sotiro

      Indigos were born even before 1978.. and then you have empaths who have similar traits..

    • http://onemoregeneration.org/ IE Ries

      When did Timothy Leary start giving LSD to people? That was in the 60s, right? Hmmmm…..

  • Bryan Burns

    Sounds more like pathological narcissism to me.

  • Wayne King

    I fit every single one of those but was born in 54

    • Lexi

      i didn’t know of your existence until now. Now my only impression is that you are a selfcentered, sociopathic ass.

      • Wayne King

        Self-centered without a doubt. Sociopathic not so much.

      • Wayne King

        After reading you post history, I can tell you who’s a bit of a sociopath. Angry are we?

      • Wayne King

        Heh, you must be one our creations. You know a “fill in the blank” we use to ease interaction between us star kids.

  • susangale

    am so disappointed to see this list be resurrected. The word indigo was coined because Nancy Tappe could see the color of indigo prominently in intuitive children. They are NOT new, just being recognized by western society, which continues to struggle with understanding them (and with the continued arrogance that if they discovered it, it must be new). The indigenous have always walked in this way and fortunately for the rest of us; some groups never lost this way of life.

    This list came about through the struggle to understand while still operating in a western way of thinking. So this DSM kind of description was developed. The above, to me, simply describes a free thinking, creative and strong individual. It has nothing to do with being intuitive or “indigo.”

  • Bonnie Blue Crouse

    “If you possess 14 or more of these traits you are an indigo. If you possess 11 to 13, you’re probably an indigo in training.” IN TRAINING? Okay, so you’re either a uniquely gifted child of the stars, specially chosen to come to earth at this time. Or you didn’t get first but “you could be an indigo in training” so it’s almost the same? WTF??!?!?!?

    • Lexi

      “In training” means, “You still show some qualities that make you not an entire asshole but we will teach you to get rid of them.”

  • Charlotte DeGregorio

    I sat here reading these comments and a lot of them made me laugh. I actually match up with 16 of these. Human’s have always feared and degraded what they do not know or understand. You do realize that acting as such just because you don’t understands something/degrading someone or thinking you’re so much better than another person is classified as a mental issue as well right? Yes there are different level’s to the mind and what it is capable of. I have yet to see a hard core proven article that shows these ‘mental disorders’ are not misunderstood and unharnessed abilities. It is simply something that is not TRULY understood by the generalization of ‘medical’ field. And then you have the UNGODLY push and power of the Pharmacy companies. People need to have a more open mind. When I was a child I was diagnosed with ADHD and was having, as some would call, ‘visions’ of things that would happen up to a week before they would happen, to people that I really didn’t even know. And I could barely sleep because these started happening at night during sleep hours as well. So clearly I was taking to see a doctor and thankfully it was one that wasn’t a PILL PUSHER, but one that found it curious and he did research in other cases like this. And despite me being a child he even showed me the research he found. Don’t fear what you don’t understand people. Open your minds. Not only will you learn new things, but you will also become a far greater person.

    • ebolaoutkast

      Laugh all you want narcissist.

      • Sotiro

        @ebolaoutkast:disqus where do you stupid people come from.. you call her a narc because of your ignorance.. open your mind!

        • ebolaoutkast

          I bet you think you are/were an ‘indigo child’. Lol. And a ‘narc’ is a police officer smarty.

  • Wanda McDonald

    I have a LOT of the above, and also have experienced some profound spiritual experiences too (out of body experiences / astral projection) etc. But I was born in 1975…. why the 1978 thing?

  • Nancy

    It says children born after1978. I was born in1966, have been diagnosed with ADHD and have the other stuff attributed to the indigo children. I write poetry- one book published, crochet, paint, and so on. People have literally called me a witch for most of my life.

  • http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org Budhita

    1970 here. Or it could be 1878, or perhaps 1438… There are Us and Them.

  • http://ninaruss.net/ Nina Russ

    ‘They are born feeling and knowing they are special and should be revered.’

    Are you talking about narcissists?

    • ebolaoutkast

      Yes, and psychopaths. Someone needs to give these ‘indigo children’ some psychological help before they hurt someone.

    • Awood Jablowme

      Not really id say. I think this about myself. I just think of it as knowing your a leader and not a follower. Like to myself wasting my life away working 9-5 I don’t feel something I should be doing. But a lot of histories greatest and brightest thought the same way. Tesla etc. If a lot of these people told them they never will do what they think and listened. We would be without so many discoveries etc. I think more the way dude words it is the main problem

  • Curtis Mitchell Rasmussen

    “Should be revered . . . expect you to realize it as well”. Uh, that describes a self-centered or even narcissist human. Little dictator anyone?

    On the other hand there are historical realities to this generation (post baby boomers which puts the date at the early ’60’s) that occur every 100 years or thereabouts. They rebel at the previous generation’s “shaming”, command and control, etc., and seek to blaze a path of their own choosing. (See the book, The Fourth Turning by Strauss and Howe)

  • NeuropsychMom

    Please do not misrepresent psychologists and medical professionals. Indigo children is not a valid concept. No psychologist who is a practicing licensed professional thinks someone is an indigo child.

  • cora blue

    I have all of these characteristics except one: being born after 1978. So my theory is it also applies to those of us born in the 60’s, too. I have always felt misunderstood and have been judged unfairly and unkindly. I am also a natural born leader and an introvert as well. Bizarre. Interesting read. Thank you.

    • ebolaoutkast

      So you are a narcissist who feels you should be ‘revered’? Get over yourself.

      • cora blue

        I have no idea where you are getting that erroneous judgement from. You are most unkind.

        • ebolaoutkast

          You aren’t too bright are you? You said you have ALL these traits, including “They are born feeling and knowing they are special and should be revered.”. When a person feels they should be revered, what are they? Humble? No. They are narcissists that need psychological help. I just wonder why you think you are so special. You obviously clicked on this link to interpret these ridiculous traits as an indication you are a magic indigo baby. Answer this question, do you think you should be revered? If you answer no, you lied.

        • Sotiro

          ignore that idiot.. it is apparent from all his nasty comments that he is a narcissist.. ignore the jackass.. he just wants attention.. poor soulless person

    • Lexi

      Almost all of those who call themselves “natural leader” are just manipulative psychos who are too lazy to do anything by themselves.

      • cora blue

        You don’t know me and you couldn’t be more wrong. Wow, grateful I’ve never met you either. I choose to not surround myself with such negative energy.

  • cora blue

    Maybe the 1978 thing is because until 1978, children were rarely being diagnosed as ADD, ADHD? Makes sense to me, especially since so many of us have these traits and were born in the 60’s, myself being born, 1965.

  • David N. Andrews MEd, CPSE

    Utter. Fucking. Bollocks.

    Then again – look who’s hosting the fucking article. No wonder it’s bollocks.

  • Art Gibson

    I was born in 1960 and honestly I think the main films sounds going to school and send we got to find something that’ll calm them boys.lol

  • Gail

    What are these people smokin?

  • Lexi

    These aren’t indigo kids but spoiled brats whose parents were never able to say no. They won’t rescue the planet or some shit. They will gladly destroy everything but their little spot simply for egoistic reasons. But first, they will suck all life and happiness out of their parents and younger siblings just as a side effect of never accepting other people’s basic interests.

  • Streaksy

    The headline claims “some psychologists” are recognising indigo children, but the article only names a journalist. Then it suddenly tells you how to identify Indigo people. I don’t know if this clickbait or an attempt at legitimising indigo theory or if the author just wants to be heard, but it’s completely hollow. I’ll listen to arguments and evidence but there isn’t even an attempt at providing arguments or evidence here. What was the point?

    Infact…. it’s so lame, that anyone who thinks they’re Indigo might forever be dismissed simply as ADHD because of “articles” like this. *Applause* The link between ADHD and Indigo claims is stronger now. Any subtlety to the issue is out-the-window. I don’t mean to be a dick, and it’s not like the internet isn’t full of crap, but if you want to present something as backed-up then either back it up or refrain. Misleading is never not damaging.

  • Sheila Angelika Freund

    Its New Age HERESY!
    Nothing Christian about this!

    • http://onemoregeneration.org/ IE Ries

      Nothing “good” about an organized religion that forces itself on people, telling them their own culture is “evil,” destroys their way of life, and then parasitizing their resources and sending it to a foreign country (Rome). Meanwhile, women lose all their rights in the process and children are getting it up the ass by ‘celibate’ priests. Yeah, that’s SO much better than the other fairy tales being told out there in the world!

  • PeaCat

    Oh gee, justification for coddling and enabling a narcissistic personality!

  • Claudia Knudten

    Description sounds like sociopath meets narcissist.

  • Sue Roediger

    That is also a pretty good description of bi-polar disorder.

  • Someone_Somewhere

    first off, I want to know which “growing number of medical professionals have dismissed the traditional
    ADHD diagnoses associated with long-term social and behavioral health
    problems, and have instead sided with their parents who insist that they
    possess supernatural powers.” PLEASE CITE THE REFERENCE otherwise it’s an empty statement.

    Second, I believe this is a perfect summary of the malarky: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UI_Ia_nZ48k

    • ebolaoutkast

      Hilarious.

  • Carolyn Schuster

    Seriously? The term for people like this are BRATS and NARCISSISTS

  • Vicki Tosques
  • JJGee55

    Looks for deep personal relationships and is an isolationist?? This article makes sure to include traits for all children.

  • Pippa

    No two people in this world are the same, no one will view anything from the same angle at the same time or with the same knowledge. People with special needs are often in need of guidance and help
    I am not a believer in psychic ability and put much of it down to the power of suggestion. As a race we evolving who knows to what extent our minds will evolve. However if said brain is deemed to be abnormal possible it is due to the continuous bombardment of information and over stimulation threw the generations causing the brain to evolve in this Manor. It may or may not be a good thing. There is alot of study regarding the enhancement of the canabbanoid system atm, when this system is inhance or moderated it causes the body to self heal. If these disorders accuracy is post birth it may bebenifical to try canaboid treatment x

  • http://onemoregeneration.org/ IE Ries

    “They are born feeling and knowing they are special and should be revered. An indigo knows they belong here as they are .and expect you to realize it as well. These children are more confident and have a higher sense of self-worth.”

    This sounds much more like the result of helicopter parenting resulting in a selfish, overindulged, spoiled, coddled, demanding bratty child we see so much of these days. There’s nothing ‘special’ or ‘exceptional’ about kid who feels entitled and is a demanding bully to get their way.

    “Born in 1978 or later.”

    Wow, so there are no “special” people born before this time? Interesting that this neatly coincides with a lot of bunk that came out in the 1970 courtesy of a charlatan named Nancy Ann Tappe. Seriously?? No one born even one year before that could be so “special” as to get the label, too?

    Seems to me this is little more than a terrible combination of over-protective parents (the “My kid would never do THAT!” types) who never let a child get hurt, lose, or discipline them appropriately and are far too accommodating to their every demand and whim, and society is now stuck with these overindulged “I should have the lifestyle” kids as a result.

    I get it some people achieve and accomplish great things. But the “every person is so special” nonsense has been taken to ridiculous levels, especially here in the USA. Biologically speaking, there are too many children still being born, and most are just redundant extras who are mostly like their siblings and very ordinary. Gah.

  • patiochair

    Sounds to me like these kids need to be sent to their rooms.

  • gendotte

    What a bunch of crap.

  • Douglas Thorburn

    Hmmm .. pseudo science at its peak … well maybe not even pseudo science …. no science involved is more like it. What’s with the born after 1978 crap anyway . If this is a real thing in humanity … its been around for thousands of years. I have every trait except that 1978 crap. Let’s smoke another one and play chess.

  • Jennifer Stephan

    Has anyone looked into Hardy Nutritionals? Their micronutrients are backed by an incredible amount of research for ADHD, mood, focus and more.

