Son Of Soros Comes Out Of The Shadows

George Soros’ son Alex has emerged from the shadows and is threatening to carry on his father’s work: global corruption, conflict creation, regime change, and crashing economies for personal gain.

Soros Jr has begun wining and dining all the right people to ensure he will be able to continue the “good” work of his father – ushering in a New World Order – and one day raise a toast to his departed dad and say “We did it, Pappy.”

Like his father, Alex Soros believes it is his duty to disrupt nation states, do away with traditional values, and delete Christianity from the face of the earth. Also like his father, he has all the right friends.

In the midst of the DC leaks revelations, and the WikiLeaks exposé proving George Soros manipulated Hillary Clinton while she was Secretary of State, it is a disheartening to know that 86-year-old Soros has a 31-year-old mini-me emerging from the shadows, threatening to continue his father’s global destabilisation legacy.

Breitbart profiled the notorious billionaire’s son:

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Rodham Clinton’s running mate, dined exclusively with the son of progressive billionaire George Soros on Thursday evening, according to a photo posted on Alexander Soros’ Instagram on Friday afternoon.

“Love this man!” Alex Soros wrote along with a photograph of him with the vice presidential hopeful. “Was great to have dinner with a man we need to call one day #vicepresident @timkaine last night! He is definitely the real deal!”

The fact that Alex Soros, who was inspired in his own progressivism by his controversial father, has unfettered access to Kaine—Hillary Clinton’s running mate—is unsurprising. The Clinton apparatus has long come under scrutiny for their closeness with high dollar donor class figures, some of which has prompted federal law enforcement to fight for an official criminal investigation into the “Clinton Cash” narrative—one the Department of Justice (DOJ) under Attorney General Loretta Lynch has reportedly shut down. That being said, reports have surfaced that the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara is in fact investigating—along with the FBI—the Clinton Foundation for such donor class proclivities with the Clinton apparatus.

George Soros Caught Yanking Clinton’s Puppet Strings

Even more troubling than the Clinton Cash narrative though is the fact that Hillary Clinton’s tax returns—the 2015 returns were released on Friday—show that she and Bill Clinton have made a whopping $240 million since leaving the White House when George W. Bush won the 2000 presidential election. That’s a long way from “dead broke,” which they said they were at the time, and it’s all from their governmental connections and paid speeches.

Alex Soros’ Tim Kaine summit comes after a litany of other high-profile meetings he has had with top Democrats. In fact, during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Philadelphia, he got a coveted meeting—and photograph—with Hillary Rodham Clinton herself.

“There can only be one #womancrushwedensday today and that is of course @hillaryclinton, not just for being the first woman to run for president from this nation’s two largest political parties, but I believe the best presidential candidate this nation could have today! Looking forward to seeing her crush it tomorrow! #wcw #hillaryclinton,” he wrote about his meeting and photograph with Clinton herself.

In the past few months, he’s gotten at least a couple of meetings with the sitting president of the United States—Barack Obama—photos of which he posted on Independence Day, July 4, and June 14. In the July 4 posting, Soros bashed the United Kingdom’s decision to vote to “Leave” the European Union—called Brexit.

“A special #july4th #mancrushmonday for president @barackobama! Had European leaders and voters taken his advice they wouldn’t be in this current mess,” Soros wrote with the July 4 Obama picture. “After this farce called #brexit, I have never been more grateful to be American and for the institutions of #federalism, a written constitution, and a leader who doesn’t runaway from his obligations! #independenceday #obama #mcm”

Alex Soros has also got photos with his father, George Soros, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)—the likely next Democratic leader in the U.S. Senate since Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid is retiring—House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, Muslim congressman Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and the highly controversial Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.