Busted: Soros Paid March For Our Lives Protestors $300 Each

#MarchForOurLives organizers paid protestors $300 each to attend the March 24 protest in Washington, D.C, according to reports.

Journalist Jacob Wohl found ads posted on Craigslist where Soros organizers looked to recruit paid protestors to attend the march.

“Here’s just one of many of the Craigslist ads where Soros Organizers were recruiting PAID protestors for #MarchForOurLives ! Don’t expect the MSM to talk about this,” the Editor In Chief for The Washington Reporter tweeted.

“Here’s one of the ads that was posted by #MarchForOurLives organizers seeking PAID “street-teams” in Washington DC.”

I archived the craigslist paged where Soros organizers were soliciting paid protestors but twitter is censoring most of the archive links http://archive (dot) is/FA56h — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) March 25, 2018

Jacob Wohl’s explosive find confirms claims made earlier in the week by former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke Jr., who said that the survivors of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting were being manipulated by George Soros in order to ban guns in America.

Thehill.com reports: In a tweet, the former Wisconsin sheriff wrote that media appearances and an activism campaign from students of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School against gun violence had “George Soros’ fingerprints all over it.”

The well ORGANIZED effort by Florida school students demanding gun control has GEORGE SOROS’ FINGERPRINTS all over it. It is similar to how he hijacked and exploited black people’s emotion regarding police use of force incidents into the COP HATING Black Lives Matter movement. pic.twitter.com/XDZ3bcwF6F — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) February 20, 2018

Seventeen people were killed at the Parkland high school last week when a gunman attacked with an AR-15. In the days following, students of the school have organized a national campaign aimed at reducing gun violence.

Clarke, who resigned as sheriff last year amid speculation he would join the Trump administration, now serves as senior adviser and spokesman for the pro-Trump America First Action PAC. He is scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) later this week.