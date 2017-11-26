Soros Vows To Topple Anti-New World Order Hungarian Prime Minister

George Soros has vowed to topple Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for refusing to acquiesce to the New World Order.

The billionaire open borders elitist has launched a “media blitz” against Orbán’s government, which has been conducting a national consultation on whether or not to ban Soros from Hungary.

Breitbart.com reports: Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Dr. Zoltán Kovács described how, “In an extensive media campaign, George Soros himself joined the debate on the future of Europe’s migration issues with an international and Hungarian media blitz” in an About Hungary blog entry.

In a video message aired by RTL Klub, Hungary’s biggest television network, Soros claimed he was “really worried” about his former homeland.

Csaba Csontos, a spokesman for the Hungarian branch of Soros’s Open Society Foundation, announced that the ‘Man Who Broke the Bank of England‘ is launching an extensive media “counter campaign” against the Hungarian government to tell Hungarians “about the truth”.

This week, Soros has also given interviews to Hungarian government opposition-friendly 168óra and the Financial Times.

The media drive is principally concerned with persuading people that the Hungarians’ accusations against Soros concerning his plan for the EU to take in migrants and redistribute them across the continent, which the Hungarians believe the bloc is implementing, are not accurate.

Dr. Kovács scoffed at one related social media campaign critiquing the national consultation, summarising it as follows:

“Why is the national consultation misleading? [The campaign] claims that according to the Soros Plan, Europe is to receive one million migrants each year.

“Soros and his Open Society Foundation claim this is not true because – get this – while he did propose a million in 2015, he later revised it to ‘only 300 000’.

“Well, how about zero?”

“The continued denial by Soros and his surrogates that this pro-immigration agenda is being pushed in Brussels has lost credibility,” the Hungarian added.

“Just days prior to last week’s vote in the European Parliament on revising the Dublin regulations to speed up the relocation of migrants in the EU, the Swedish MEP [Cecilia Wikström] who proposed the resolution tweeted a photo of herself and Soros with a caption about having ‘a fruitful discussion.’

“Her name happens to appear on the leaked list of ‘reliable allies’ to Soros causes, produced for [Open Society Foundations].”

Reports denying the existence of the Soros-plan are simply dishonest. Latest on the blog. https://t.co/6keO0Hu6Gj — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) September 22, 2017

News network Al Jazeera has also gotten in on the “counter campaign”, releasing a video which purports to “debunk” various “myths” about the financier.

Al Jazeera is funded by the government of Qatar, currently subject to an extensive economic blockade by other Middle Eastern states which have — like U.S. President Donald Trump and vanquished rival Hillary Clinton — accused it of funding terrorism.

“The Hungarian government will not back down,” Kovács concluded.

“We will continue to call for strong borders and strict limitations on immigration, and will continue to defend the right of Hungary – and fellow EU member-states – to make our own decisions about who gets to live in our countries, because the future of Europe is at stake.”