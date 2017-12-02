State Department Official: ‘Bill & Hillary Clinton Engage In Sex With Minors’

A US Department of State official claims to have proof that the Clintons regularly engage in sex with minors and child trafficking.

State Department whistleblower Dr. Steve Pieczenik worked as deputy assistant secretary of state under Henry Kissinger and James Baker, and claims to be privy to devastating information on high-level officials such as the Clintons.

In a bombshell video statement released this week, Dr. Pieczenik confirmed that Bill and Hillary Clinton are child rapists:

“We know that both of them have been a major part and participant of what’s called The Lolita Express, which is a plane owned by Mr. Jeff Epstein, a wealthy multi-millionaire who flies down to the Bahamas and allows Bill Clinton and Hillary to engage in sex with minors, that is called Pedophilia.”

Collective-evolution.com reports: The Republican presumptive nominee has apparently got involved on this too. Trump’s does have ties to Epstein. Trumps ties to Sex Slave Island have been chronicled by The Daily Wire here.

Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein is an American financier and sex offender, with close ties to the Clinton’s. As mentioned above, the Clinton’s were a frequent flyer on his jet, taking dozens of trips aboard the “Lolita Express.”

Former President Bill Clinton was a much more frequent flyer on the registered sex offender’s infamous jet than previously reported, with flight logs showing the former president taking at least 26 trips aboard the “Lolita Express.”

Flight logs show the number is more than double that, and trips between 2001 and 2003 included trips around the world with Epstein and fellow passengers identified on manifests by their initials or first names, including “Tatiana.”

The jet has it’s nickname as is because it was reportedly outfitted with a bed where passengers had group sex with young girls.