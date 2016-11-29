Stein To Pocket $4 Million As Pennsylvania Deadline Missed

Trump was correct in calling Jill Stein’s fundraising efforts for a re-count a “scam,” as officials say she missed the Pennsylvania deadline to file for a voter-initiated recount.

Stein looks set to pocket $4 million in donations, which will no doubt leave those who donated to her furious and wanting a refund.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports:

“According to Wanda Murren, spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of State,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Monday, “the deadline for a voter-initiated recount was Monday, Nov. 21.”

To keep their hopes alive, Stein has mounted a legal challenge in an attempt to force a recount.

While the chances of litigation are uncertain, the vote tally is clear. Trump beat Clinton in Pennsylvania, a feat not accomplished by a Republican since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

While it wasn’t a landslide, it wasn’t close either.

Trump carried the state by 70,000 votes, a significant margin that will be hard to overcome.

And even if Stein manages a recount in Pennsylvania, nothing’s guaranteed.

Of the thousands of statewide races in the last 15 years, only 27 have been decided by recounts and only three challengers have pulled off an upset.