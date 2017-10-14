Steven Spielberg In 2013: “Hollywood Will Implode Very Soon”

As the scale of the pedophilia problem in Hollywood continues to grow, the implosion of Hollywood was predicted by Steven Spielberg back in 2013.

Spielberg said that in the coming years, scandals would emerge that would forever alter the film industry. He said that billion dollar budget movies would “fall apart at the seams” as Hollywood becomes known for being a cesspit of rampant sexual abuse and pedophilia.

“That’s the big danger, and there’s eventually going to be an implosion — or a big meltdown,” he said at a speech at the University of Southern California. “There’s going to be an implosion where three or four or maybe even a half-dozen megabudget movies are going to go crashing into the ground, and that’s going to change the paradigm.”

Infowars.com reports: Not only is his prediction coming true – Blade Runner 2049 is the latest major flop despite good reviews – but it’s now being amplified by the Harvey Weinstein scandal which will ultimately ruin box office numbers.

Already the Weinstein Company is collapsing as talent agencies and financiers pull away from the company stained by Weinstein’s alleged predation of hopeful women.

“Banks aren’t going to continue to lend to them,” one executive said. “You have agencies saying they will not allow talent to appear in their movies even if they re-brand.”

“The equity is likely to get wiped out.”

If anything, Spielberg’s prediction didn’t go far enough: he didn’t speak a word about the industry’s open secret of sexual abuse that’s the tipping point for flyover families who are already tired of Hollywood hypocrisy and $100 nights at the theatre for a family of four.

But the result is the same: Hollywood is collapsing and there’s no turning back.