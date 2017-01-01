Stoned Sheep Go On New Year Rampage

A flock of stoned sheep went on a “psychotic rampage” over the New Year after eating cannabis dumbed in a village in Wales.

According to locals from the Welsh village of Rhydypandy in Swansea, the sheep were spotted roaming around the streets and randomly breaking into people’s homes.

County councillor Ioan Richard told reporters that sheep were “getting in people’s gardens and one even entered a bungalow and left a mess in the bedroom”.

Independent.ie reports:

He warned of the dangers of the rest of the flock discovering the remains of the cannabis plantation dumped at Rhydypandy, in the Swansea valley in South Wales.

He said: “I dread to think what will happen if they eat what could well be cannabis plants – we could have an outbreak out of psychotic sheep rampaging through the village.”

The councillor has been waging a crusade against frequent fly-tipping in the countryside in his area.

He said the remains of the cannabis factory, on a road above Salem Chapel near Rhydypandy, was the latest danger.

Mr Richard said that there had already been instances of sheep being killed in the village after straying into the road in the neighbouring village.

He said: “I told the council officers to make sure it was reported to the police before removing any evidence of what looks like the dumped remains of a cannabis growing establishment.”

A Swansea Council spokesman said it acted swiftly to clear the cannabis remains, but could not confirm if any sheep had eaten the plants.

He added: “We made the police aware of this incident as soon as it was reported and arranged a site visit together.

“The fly-tipped waste has now been removed, but we’d urge anyone with information about who may be responsible to contact either ourselves or South Wales Police.

“Fly-tipping has a negative impact on local communities, so we’re doing all we can to both prevent it and clean up as quickly as possible at known hot spots.

“We also investigate all cases of fly-tipping and will take enforcement action if there’s sufficient evidence.”