Stormy Daniels ‘Harasser’ Turn Out To Be Ex-Husband

April 18, 2018 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 2

Stormy Daniels harasser is ex-husband

The sketch released by Stormy Daniels that she claims is her alleged harasser is actually an image of her ex-husband.

During a “60 Minutes” interview, Daniels claimed that a mystery man approached her in a parking lot while she was with her young daughter and threatened to silence her about her sexual encounter with Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Stormy Daniels released a rough sketch of the man (see below).

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The sketch sparked a social media frenzy.

However, after a closer look at the “harasser” it is clear that either Stormy Daniels was lying to “60 Minutes” or she’s lying today.

Here is what Stormy Daniels said on “60 Minutes.”

“His face is burned in my memory,” Daniels explained.

Daniels described the man as “well dressed,” and said he wore a suit. Daniels described him as up to six feet tall and “lean but fit.”

“I thought he was someone’s husband,” Daniels said, noting that she thought he was “kind of cute.”

But today Stormy says the harasser looks like a thug in a hoodie.

Either Stormy Daniels was lying to “60 Minutes” or she’s lying today.

Which is it?

Then again — It could be her ex-husband.

