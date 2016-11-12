Students Frighten Latino Kids In School By Chanting ‘Build the wall’

On the day Donald Trump was elected president, students at a middle school in Michigan were filmed chanting “Build the wall! Build the wall!” at their fellow students, scaring the Latino kids.

President-elect Donald Trump has promised to build a beautiful long wall along the southern border with Mexico to keep out undesirables and Mexicans and get Mexico to pay to make America great and secure.

Some school kids at the Royal Oak Middle School in Michigan have picked up on Trump’s simple message and are openly allowing their innocent childhood prejudices play out in school by picking on their Latino friends.

New York Daily News reports:

A Facebook video recorded at the Royal Oak Middle School cafeteria in Michigan on Wednesday shows a large contingent of students having lunch, as a loudly yelled “build the wall” chant smatters in the background.

“It is so sad,” said Dee Perez-Scott, who recorded the seven second video. “Latino children were crying.”

Perez-Scott’s video, recorded just two days after President-elect Trump won the election, went viral almost instantaneously, and had garnered nearly eight million views and over 130,000 shares by early Friday.

“The taunts, the ‘Build that Wall’ with such bullying power and hate from children to children. Just Horrifying,” Perez-Scott said.

The phrase became a staple for Trump supporters to chant during rallies every time their candidate brought up the wall he has promised to build along America’s southern border. The President-elect has repeatedly pledged that he will make Mexico pay for the wall — even though the Mexican president has shut down that notion several times.

Royal Oak Superintendent Shawn Lewis-Lakin issued a statement after the video spread across social media like wildfire.

“A small group of students” engaged in the chant, Lewis-Lakin said, adding that school personnel broke it up almost immediately.

“Because of the strong emotions and intensity of rhetoric that the posting of this incident to social media has elicited, we have had families express concern regarding student safety,” the superintendent said, adding “our partners in law enforcement” are ready to respond to “any and all threats” made towards students.

Lewis-Lakin said school officials were going to “work on” helping their students understand the harsh impact that words and actions can have on their fellow classmates. Officials did not immediately return a request for comment on how they would teach their students about sensitivity and inclusiveness.

“In responding to this incident — indeed in responding to this election — we need to hear each other’s stories, not slogans, we need to work towards understanding, not scoring points, and we need to find a way to move forward that respects and values each and every member of our community,” he said.

Even though it has only been three days since the election, there have been numerous reports of Trump-inspired violence, discrimination and racism across the country.