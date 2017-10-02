School Disciplines Students Who Recited Pledge Of Allegiance

Two school boys from Atlanta have been disciplined by teachers for daring to place their hand over their heart whilst reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The kids, from Orrs Elementary School, say they were singled out and bullied by teachers and classmates for respecting the flag.

Cbs46.com reports: 10-year-old Jason Newberry said he and one classmate put their hand over their heart while reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. He said when they did, others in the class called them names.

“Me and him got called KKK, Nazi, and we just kept getting bullied the whole day,” said Newberry.

Newberry said it wasn’t until his second period teacher showed them a news clip of NFL players kneeling that he realized the present controversy surrounding the flag.

The teacher made a poll on paper and passed it out to all the students to see what they thought was right or wrong about taking a knee. The teacher even told students that she would never stand for the Pledge of Allegiance and that if she did stand she would not really mean it.

A spokesperson for Spalding School District tells CBS46 the assignment was suppose to be a lesson on First Amendment Rights, but they wouldn’t say if the teacher was disciplined for her comments.

In a letter sent home to parents Wednesday, they teacher wrote the following:

“I apologize for expressing my views to my students. I recognize that while this was not a one-sided lesson, the topic itself and the expression of my views were not appropriate, my intentions were well-meaning.”

Parents say they plan to stand with their children Thursday morning in front of the school’s flag poll when the National Anthem is recited over the loud speaker.