Peer-Reviewed Study: Most American’s Believe 9/11 Was Inside Job

The percentage of Americans questioning what mainstream media and politicians say about 9/11 has skyrocketed in the last six months, according to a new peer-reviewed study.

When asked if 9/11 was a “new Pearl Harbour” designed to shock Americans into blindly accepting anything the government wanted to do, more people agreed than diasagreed.

Asked if the Twin Towers could only have collapsed in on themselves at such speed if they were given some kind of ‘help’ to collapse (i.e., explosives), 39% of Americans believe that to be the case, while acceptance of the official narrative has dwindled to 36%.

In more bad news for official narrative propagandists, less than one in four people believe that hijackers trained to fly Cessna aircraft could control a Boeing 737, and less than one in five Americans now believe the 9/11 report and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) investigation were “thorough, scientific, and transparent.”

Less than one in five people believe that World Trade Center 7, a 47-storey skyscraper, could have collapsed due to normal office fires caused by debris from the demise of the Twin Towers.

Building 7’s collapse was not mentioned in the official 9/11 report, however according to NIST, normal office fires caused the failure of a single column, starting a chain reaction that brought Building 7 down. More than 2,000 architects and engineers have signed the Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth petition that questions NIST’s explanation of the building’s collapse.

“Even the government’s own computer model disproves its theory. It looks nothing like the actual collapse,” said Tony Szamboti, a mechanical engineer. “Not only that, they refuse to release the data that would allow us to verify their model. In the world of science, this is as bad as it gets. I’m glad most people can look at the collapse and see the obvious.”

People are waking up

When we look back at 2016 we will remember it as a year when people started waking up. Countless ‘conspiracy theories’ have become mainstream facts – and we haven’t made it all the way through this momentous year. Old people may still be dozing in front of their TV screens and accepting mainstream news on face value. But younger generations have started waking up and are starting to see things how they really are.

The term ‘conspiracy theorist’ was coined by the CIA in an effort to discredit viable theories by people who sought out the truth. First revealed by the New York Times in 1976, pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act request, the CIA had written a dispatch of its “psychological operations” — disinformation — specifically to “employ propaganda assets to refute the attacks of the critics” and “provide material countering and discrediting the claims of the conspiracy theorists, so as to inhibit the circulation of such claims in other countries.”

2016 is proving remarkable for the sheer volume of information brought to light by people, events, and the general crumbling of deep-seated establishment narratives — and it’s no small matter for those whose claims had previously been met with scorn and derision.