Sweden Told To Prepare For War With Russia

Towns and villages in Sweden have been told to make preparations for a possible war with Russia.

Last week the country’s Civil Contingency Agency (MSB) sent letters to local authorities telling them to prepare civil defense infrastructure and procedures for a possible war. The move was prompted by Sweden’s return to the Cold War-era ‘Total Defense Strategy’.

The Anti Media reports:

The letter said the towns should ensure that their emergency sirens work, and should prepare to move operations centers into underground bunkers for the conflict, adding that they should be open to substantial cooperation with the Swedish military.

The Agency’s head of civil defense operations, Magnus Dyberg-Ek, insisted the move was the result of a worsening “security situation in our neighborhood,” saying Sweden had to make preparations over the threat of war breaking out. Other officials indicated a lot of the measures in place are the same as those during the Cold War.

City officials, however, complained they’d neither been provided details on what they’re actually required to do, or any indication of how they’re supposed to pay for these new measures, with many of the municipalities simply lacking the sort of funds to pay for a sudden war.