Swedish Government Predicts 12.5% Of Women Will Be Raped By Migrant

Disturbing new statistics released by the Swedish bureau for crime statistics (BRÅ) reveal an enormous increase in rapes in the country since its borders to immigrants, and predict that one in eight Swedish women will be raped in their lifetime.

The shocking government data reveals there were 7,230 rapes in Sweden in 2017. This figure represents a 10% increase from 2016 during which there were 6,720 rapes – an extremely high number given Sweden’s population of less than 10 million people.

Not taking into account any further increase in rapes in the future, the Swedish government data suggests that 12.5% of women in Sweden will be raped during their lifetimes.

That is one in eight women.

Rapes in Sweden. 1974: 421

2017: 7 230 What happened? 🤔 — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) January 20, 2018

You can do the math yourself.

There are approximately 5 million women living in Sweden. Taking into account an average lifespan of 85 years, with 7,230 rapes per year, this will mean that there will be 614,550 women raped during a woman’s lifetime, meaning that 1 in 8 of all women in Sweden will, sadly, be raped.

However, if you look even further back, to include the period before the mass migration of Muslim immigrants, the statistics are even more damning.

From 2007 – 2017 there has been a staggering 34% increase in rapes in Sweden. That means if this trend continues, in 20 years there will be 12,982 rapes every year happening in Sweden.

That would mean 22% (or a bit over 1 in 5) women would be raped during their lifetime. These are truly disturbing and shocking statistics.

Liberal Sweden prides itself on being a “feminist” country championing “equality”. But the sad reality is that Swedish government polices have created one of the worst rape cultures in the world.

The Swedish government are not protecting their women.