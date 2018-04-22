Swedish Students Arrested For Sharing Verified Facts About Migrant Crisis

A group of students from a school in Sweden have been reported to the police and the Swedish Security Service (SÄPO), for distributing a fact sheet about immigration consisting of verified information sourced from reputable research organizations.

Sweden is fast deteriorating into a vast Ministry of Truth, where citizens are only permitted to repeat the far-left propaganda issued by the socialist government, and telling the truth is a crime punishable by imprisonment.

The teenage students were arrested for presenting verified facts such as:

The real costs of immigration

the overrepresentation of migrants in violent crime statistics

the advantage illegal immigrants have by receiving dental care for very low tariffs

All statements referred to recent and reputable studies of which one of was the Pew Research Center’s study about Muslim population growth in Sweden.

Voice of Europe reports: Principal Anna Sundelin contacted the police and SÄPO because according to her the action of the group is “terrible” and “racist”. “It is absolutely unthinkable that we have that kind of propaganda at our school,” she says about the fact sheet.

One of the involved students tells Fria Tider: “We weren’t ready to just sit still and roll our thumbs and do nothing while Sweden declines, therefore chose to make a fact sheet about the impact of immigration on our society. So we could inform other students.

Gymnasieungdomar skrev faktablad om invandring – anmäls till SÄPO av rektorn #svpol https://t.co/IFdDihmcep pic.twitter.com/1Knx0QJTzw — Fria Tider (@friatider) April 15, 2018

Another Swedish student said: “It’s very worrying that the school chooses to contact the Security Police because some students have posted leaflets with facts”.

Interesting. A new poll shows that 60% of Swede's want less migration. Back in 2015, only 20% of Swede's wanted to have less migration. Since 2015 we have recieved some ca 400 000 new migrants. I wonder what could have caused Swede's to all of a sudden become intolerant🤔 — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) April 21, 2018

Principal Sundelin stated that the school has “zero tolerance” and that the management has published news about the fact sheet on the intranet so that students and teachers can report if more appear.

Earlier we reported about how a student of Stockholm’s Royal Institute of Technology, was suspended for publishing a fact sheet about the overrepresentation of migrants concerning sex crimes.