Swedish Students Arrested For Sharing Verified Facts About Migrant Crisis

Swedish students have been arrested for distributing facts about immigration consisting of information sourced from reputable organizations.

A group of students from a school in Sweden have been reported to the police and the Swedish Security Service (SÄPO), for distributing a fact sheet about immigration consisting of verified information sourced from reputable research organizations.

Sweden is fast deteriorating into a vast Ministry of Truth, where citizens are only permitted to repeat the far-left propaganda issued by the socialist government, and telling the truth is a crime punishable by imprisonment.

The teenage students were arrested for presenting verified facts such as:

  • The real costs of immigration
  • the overrepresentation of migrants in violent crime statistics
  • the advantage illegal immigrants have by receiving dental care for very low tariffs

All statements referred to recent and reputable studies of which one of was the Pew Research Center’s study about Muslim population growth in Sweden.

Voice of Europe reports: Principal Anna Sundelin contacted the police and SÄPO because according to her the action of the group is “terrible” and “racist”. “It is absolutely unthinkable that we have that kind of propaganda at our school,” she says about the fact sheet.

One of the involved students tells Fria Tider: “We weren’t ready to just sit still and roll our thumbs and do nothing while Sweden declines, therefore chose to make a fact sheet about the impact of immigration on our society. So we could inform other students.

Another Swedish student said: “It’s very worrying that the school chooses to contact the Security Police because some students have posted leaflets with facts”.

Principal Sundelin stated that the school has “zero tolerance” and that the management has published news about the fact sheet on the intranet so that students and teachers can report if more appear.

Earlier we reported about how a student of Stockholm’s Royal Institute of Technology, was suspended for publishing a fact sheet about the overrepresentation of migrants concerning sex crimes.

