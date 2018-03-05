Swedish Woman Thrown In Prison For Posting A Meme About Islam

A Swedish woman has been imprisoned for the “crime” of posting a meme that poked fun at radical Islam.

The 32-year-old woman from Gothenburg was interrogated by police, who grilled her on her support for “multiculturalism”, before taking her DNA and throwing her in jail. The woman drew the attention of authorities after she posted the image below, which depicts a Muslim man having his brain removed and then being wrapped in Islamic head dress.

While the meme may be considered offensive, what happened next was downright Orwellian.

Infowars reports: A reporter alerted police to the post, claiming that the woman had expressed herself “in a threatening manner” towards a protected group. The reporter passed on details of the woman’s identity and her place of residence.

The woman was then asked to visit a police station in Gothenburg, where her DNA was taken and entered into a criminal database.

The woman profusely apologized for the post, claiming she thought it was aimed at members of ISIS, while asserting that her best friend was Muslim and that she was ill at the time with a fever when she posted the image.

This did not satisfy authorities, who proceeded to interrogate her about her thoughts on Sweden’s “multicultural society” and whether she had “something against Muslims”. The woman insisted she was against the Islamic State, not individual Muslims.

However, Gothenburg prosecutor Sara Toreskog decided to proceed with charges of hate speech and the woman now faces two years in prison.

As we have exhaustively documented, Sweden is an authoritarian country that prosecutes people for satire and telling the truth.

Last year, a 70-year-old Swedish woman was prosecuted for hate speech for saying she saw migrants setting fire to cars, something that happens all the time in Sweden.

Swedish police officer Peter Springare is also under investigation for merely observing that “foreign-born offenders” are largely responsible for the country’s gang rape problem.

Last year, Sweden put YouTube star PewDiePie, their biggest export since Abba and Ikea furniture, on an official hate list.

A left wing group in the country is collecting social media posts and attempting to track down the authors for their “crimes of opinion.” The group has been mainly successful in exposing elderly people for “inciting hate” on social media.

With the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats performing well in polls in the run-up to the September 2018 elections, many commentators suggest that Swedes have one last chance to rectify the politically correct hellhole their country has become before it’s too late.