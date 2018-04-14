Swiss Lab: Nerve Agent Used In Salisbury Was Not Russian

The substance used on Sergei Skripal in Salisbury was a nerve agent called BZ, according to the results of an independent study by a Swiss lab that throws the “official narrative” pushed by the United Kingdom government into serious doubt.

BZ was never produced in Russia, but was in service in the US and UK.

The United Kingdom has accused Moscow of poisoning ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the UK town of Salisbury with what British experts claimed was an A234 nerve agent, which had allegedly been produced in the Soviet Union.

However the independent results of the tests by the Swiss laboratory have disproved the UK government allegations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said citing the data from the Swiss laboratory that BZ toxin was used in the poisoning of the Skripals, adding that the chemical has been possessed by the US, the UK, but has never been produced in Russia.

“Based on the results of the examination, traces of the toxic chemical BZ and its precursors, related to chemical weapons of the second category in accordance with the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, were found in the samples. BZ is a nerve agent temporarily disabling a person. The effect is achieved within 30-50 minutes and lasts up to four days.”

Lavrov went on to ask why the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) that is investigating the poisoning has taken the information about the BZ chemical into consideration. He also pointed out that the BZ chemical, as well as toxin “Novichok,” was not mentioned in the OPCW’s final report.

“If, of course, the OPCW refutes the fact of using the laboratory of Spiez, it will be interesting to listen to its explanations,” the Foreign minister added.

The OPCW experts determined that a toxic chemical of high purity was used in the Skripal poisoning, but it did not mention who could have been behind the incident.

Lavrov went on to state that Moscow seeks to focus on facts regarding the so-called Skripal case. He noted that the UK authorities don’t answer Moscow’s questions on the issue, saying the Russian authorities should answer the questions before.

Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on March 4 on a bench at a shopping center in the UK city of Salisbury. London has accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack. Soon after the incident, London expelled 23 Russian diplomatic workers in retaliation. Over 25 countries have since expelled Russian diplomats “in solidarity” with London. Moscow has denied the accusations as baseless, offering assistance in the investigation.