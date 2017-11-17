Sylvester Stallone Denies Claims He Sexually Assaulted Teenage Fan In 1986

Actor Sylvester Stallone has vehemently denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in a Las Vegas hotel room.

According to a police report, the teenager claimed Stallone, who was 40 at the time, coerced her into sexual activity with him and his bodyguard, Michael ‘Mike’ De Luca, back in 1986.

She also claimed that the Rocky star threatened her with violence if she told anyone about the incident because both men were married

She told police she was left “humiliated and ashamed” and said she did not want to press charges so the case was dropped, the report added.

Sky News reports: Stallone’s spokeswoman Michelle Bega described the allegations as “a ridiculous, categorically false story”.

She said: “No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr Stallone. At no time was Mr Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

The Mail Online said retired Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective sergeant John Samolovitch confirmed the authenticity of the officer’s report, but the force is yet to comment.

The report said the girl alleged she met Stallone in July 1986 in what was then the Las Vegas Hilton Hotel when she got an autograph from the actor, now 71.

She claimed Stallone’s bodyguard gave her keys to a hotel room where she later had sexual intercourse with both men, according to the report.

“She said that after she got dressed, Stallone made the comment to her that they were both married men and that she could not tell anybody about the incident and if she did, that they would have to beat her head in,” the officer wrote.

Stallone’s denial comes as Hollywood faces intense scrutiny in the wake of allegations against once powerful figures such as Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Louis CK.

The police report was made a year before Stallone’s half-sister, Toni-Ann Filiti, threatened him with a lawsuit in 1987. She claims that Stallone raped her and sexually assaulted her for years.