Syria Shoots Down Israeli Rockets Targeting Civilians

The Syrian Army shot down a group of Israeli warplanes that were allegedly shooting at civilians as well as military targets near Damascus on Wednesday.

Syria’s official news agency SANA confirmed the military responded to “new Israeli aggression” by shooting down almost all of the Israeli rockets.

Rt.com reports: The Syrian military did not disclose any information about casualties or damage resulting from the Israeli strike.

“The general command of the armed forces holds Israel fully responsible for the dangerous consequences for its repeated, aggressive and uncalculated adventures,” a Syrian Army statement said, as cited by Reuters.

The Israeli military declined to comment, saying that it does not respond to such reports.

Syria accused Israel of a similar attack on January 9, in which missiles targeted military outposts in the area of Qutayfeh, in the Damascus countryside.

Since the start of the conflict, the Israeli Air Force has repeatedly attacked targets inside Syria. Tel Aviv claims that its attacks are aimed at the Lebanese Hezbollah armed group, which it considers a terrorist organization.

Damascus says that Israel’s strikes violate Syrian sovereignty and have undermined efforts to push Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and other extremist groups out of the country.