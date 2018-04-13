Syrian Army Captures British Forces Embedded With Terrorist Groups In Eastern Ghouta

According to local media reports, British forces were captured by the Syrian army during military operations in Eastern Ghouta.

The report claims that the British militants were part of a failed US plot to attack Damascus in collaboration with terrorist groups and NATO forces.

Sources at the British Ministry of Defence have, of course, insisted the report was false.

Sputnik news reports: According to a report by Al-Mayadeen news channel cited by Fars News, a number of British troops have been captured during the Syrian Arab Army’s operations in Eastern Ghouta.

They are believed to be a part of international military forces deployed in the region to launch a ground assault in Damascus in cooperation with the US. According to the report, the US and other NATO countries, Jordan and Israel planned to launch attacks from several fronts, but the plot failed as Syrian armed forces made a series of rapid advances in Eastern Ghouta in March. The plot allegedly involved massive airstrikes by US and Israeli planes that were supposed to pave the way for ground forces.

“After the plot was disclosed, the Syrian-Russian military commanders started operations in Eastern Ghouta to repel it,” the sources cited by Al-Mayadeen and Fars said.

Since the plot failed due to rapid advances by the Syrian army, the US cancelled all operations planned for these foreign forces and ordered an immediate withdrawal from Eastern Ghouta through the eastern suburbs of Damascus, including Douma.

The US and Turkey sought to rescue foreign “militants and agents operating for Israel, Jordan and NATO,” now trapped in Ghouta, and move them to Idlib, the source says.

The Turkish initiative to help with the evacuation of Nusra Front terrorists from Ghouta has reportedly been a coverup for “special foreign forces that were among the ranks of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated” Nusra front terror organization.