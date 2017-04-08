Syrian Army Fires On US Aircraft

A U.S. reconnaissance aircraft flying over Al-Qamishli has been targeted by Syrian special forces after it flew over their position.

It comes just days after a change of heart by US President Donald Trump, who, after seeing pictures of suffering children on CNN and deciding that Hillary Clinton and Obama were right all along, that president Assad of Syria must go and give way to foreigners hoping to rape and pillage his country to the nth degree.

Activist Post reports:

Only two days after the United States barely avoided World War Three as a result of its illegal and immoral missile strikes on the Syrian military, the situation in Syria is heating up yet again.

Reports coming from Lebanon-based news outlet, al-Masdar News, are suggesting that the Syrian military and the U.S. military have yet again been involved in a direct clash in Syria.

A military source confirmed to al-Masdar on April, 8, that a Syrian Special Forces unit targeted a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft that was flying over northeast Syria.

The plane was allegedly hovering over Syrian military positions, specifically the Syrian Army’s Regiment 54 Base in Qamilishi.

The Syrian military personnel opened fire on the plane and the aircraft allegedly fled the area after it “came into contact with the Syrian Arab Army” stated the source.

It is unclear what kind of weaponry was used to fire at the plane or whether the plane sustained any damage.

This incident now marks the second time since Thursday night the United States and Syrian forces have clashed.

Because the Russians have canceled the “non-aggression pact” with the United States as the result of American aggression in al-Sha’aryat Thursday night, U.S. planes are now potential targets for the Syrian military.

By Brandon Turbeville