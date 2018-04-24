Syrian Army Intercept USA-Made Missiles Headed For ISIS

April 24, 2018

Syrian army intercept USA and Israeli made missiles headed for ISIS militants

The Syrian army has intercepted dozens of armored vehicles as well as US and Israeli-made missiles headed for ISIS militants. 

According to the state-run news agency SANA, Syrian soldiers were filmed confiscating a large cache of arms, anti-tank weapons and US-Israeli missiles in Eastern Qalamoun, northeast of Damascus.

Sputniknews.com reports: This wasn’t the first time the Syrian media released a video of weapons that were captured from terrorists, some of which were allegedly made in NATO states and Israel.

Most recently, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria reported that over 1,100 militants and their family members had left the Eastern Qalamoun district in the Syrian province of Damascus via the Ruheiba humanitarian corridor.

According to the Reconciliation Center’s commander, during the evacuation, militants handed over nine weapons, 8,500 munitions, 212 hand grenades, and a suicide bomber belt.

  • Kane

    yes And they somehow were using Australian Toyotas before Remember when they were all driving around in Prado’s and Hilux pick ups They were Australian Toyotas And just recently when a major bank here was revealed on tv as being likely funding them with millions of dollars suddenly the media ,the non fake news medias were all silenced totally to continue to discuss either stories .And by the government too.

  • Kane

