Syrian Army Confiscate ISIS Weapons Made By NATO

The Syrian Army have confiscated a large number of ISIS weapons that they say originate from the USA, Europe, Israel and NATO.

Brigadier General of the Syrian Arab Army, Hasan Suheil, showed reporters evidence of NATO weapons at an ISIS warehouse captured by the Syrian armed forces in the city of Al Mayadin, in the east of Syria.

Awdnews.com reports: “It will take us at least six days to take out all these trophies left here by Daesh fighters after their escape. There are a lot of weapons and various foreign made means of communication, “Suhail said.

Al Mayadin was a logistics center with a well-organized system of warehouses and workshops. After its liberation, the Syrian military’s trophies included small arms and anti-tank weapons, artillery pieces and shells, homemade mines, as well as tanks and armored personnel carriers previously seized by terrorists from the Iraqi army.

ISIS is a US-Israeli Creation. Top Ten “Indications”

The Syrian military also showed journalists radar equipment, medical devices and a workshop for the production of drones with dozens of ready-made drones used by militants for reconnaissance and targeted bombing, all of which was captured on the Al Mayadin satellite communications system. The bulk of the terrorist arsenal consists of weapons from NATO countries. In particular, a 155-mm howitzer manufactured in Britain was found in the Daesh storehouses.

NATO Reaction

Sputnik has spoken with a NATO official about the issue. He has refuted the claims about the NATO weapons in terrorists’ hands, calling them ‘misleading’.

A UK Ministry of Defense official has also commented on the Syrian general’s statement, telling Sputnik that the claims “sound like speculation.”