US Blames Syrian Chemical Weapons Attack On Russia

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has blamed Russia for an alleged chemical weapons attack in East Ghouta, Syria.

According to the disreputable White Helmets – a US-funded group who have a history of creating false flags in the region – 20 civilians were killed in a possible chlorine gas attack on Monday.

Rt.com reports: The toxic substance was allegedly delivered through unguided rockets.

“Only yesterday more than 20 civilians, mostly children, were victims of an apparent chlorine gas attack,” Tillerson said, adding that the attacks “raise serious concerns that Bashar al-Assad may be continuing to use chemical weapons against his own people.”

Moreover, the top US diplomat directly accused Russia of any chemical weapons-related incidents, regardless of who is actually responsible.

“Whoever conducted the attacks Russia ultimately bears responsibility for the victims in eastern Ghouta and countless other Syrians targeted with chemical weapons since Russia became involved in Syria,” he stated.

Russia’s responsibility for every incident of this sort, according to Tillerson, originates from the fact that Russia participated in brokering the landmark “Framework for elimination of Syrian chemical weapons” agreement, which ensured destruction of Syrian chemical stockpile under international supervision.

“Russia’s failure to resolve the chemical weapons issue in Syria calls into question its relevance to the resolution of the overall crisis,”Tillerson said, claiming that since the destruction of the stockpile there’s been “mounting evidence” that Syria “continues to illicitly possess chemical weapons and use them against its own people.”

The official then accused Russia of covering up the chemical incidents, commonly attributed despite inconclusive evidence to the Syrian government, by vetoing a couple of UNSC resolutions.

“There is simply no denying that Russia, by shielding its Syrian ally, has breached its commitments to the United States as a framework guarantor,” he added.