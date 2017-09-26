Syrian FM: US Airlifts ISIS To Use Them Elsewhere

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem claims that the US are airlifting ISIS terrorists from Syria and taking them to other places to be used in those areas when needed.

“We have information and eyewitnesses on transporting ISIS (Daesh) terrorists on board American aircraft, and maybe the US wants to use ISIS terrorists in other areas”

Muallem added that the presence of US military in Syria was “illegitimate and it came without permission of the Syrian government”

Press TV reports: He pointed to the Russian military presence in Syria to assist Damascus in its fight against terrorism and said, “We must differentiate between the legitimate Russian presence in Syria and the US presence, which is an aggression on the Syrian sovereignty.”

The US has been conducting airstrikes against what it says are Daesh targets inside Syria since September 2014 without any authorization from the Damascus government or a United Nations mandate.

The US and its allies have repeatedly been accused of targeting and killing civilians and drawn criticism over their failure to destroy Daesh, which they claim to be fighting.

On multiple occasions, Moscow has complained about what it says are friendly ties among US-backed militants, US special forces and Daesh terrorists in the region with the goal of slowing the advance of the Syrian army.

Last month there were reports that US forces were using airlifting operations to evacuate ISIS commanders from Deir Ezzur where Syrian troops had been closing in on the terrorists.

According to a retired US Air Force Lieut Col., this is standard procedure for CIA black ops looking to cover their trail after an operation.

She said that the evacuees were likely people that the US military and intelligence establishment wanted to protect, “particularly people with evidence that could be used against the US [during] negotiations.”