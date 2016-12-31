Syrian Forces Find More US Made Weapons In Aleppo

US-made munitions worth millions of dollars have been found in former terrorist positions in the city of Aleppo.

According to media reports, Syrian government forces discovered a number of depots in recently liberated districts of Aleppo city with a large volume of arms and ammunition that were mostly US-made.

Hundreds of boxes loaded with US-manufactured ammunition were found in the eastern quarters of Aleppo as the forces combed various neighborhoods of the recently liberated city for ordnance and military equipment left behind by terrorists.

Press TV reports:

The boxes were found in several militants’ arms depots in Aleppo, located some 355 kilometers north of the capital, Damascus, and contained weapons worth of millions of US dollars, Russian daily newspaper Aaszewstaa reported.

The report added that “the items had been delivered to militants under the guise of humanitarian aid.”

The discovery came on the same day that the Syrian army located a large workshop in Aleppo, which Jaish al-Fatah (The Army of Conquest) Takfiri militants used to manufacture chemical weapons from US-made components.

A military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said several packages had UN 3,082 codes, which meant they contained environmentally hazardous substances.

Earlier this week, makeshift factories were uncovered in eastern Aleppo, which terrorists used to build bombs laced with poisonous chemicals.

Syrian military officials said the terrorists used chemical warfare against Syrian army forces, adding that one such attack occurred in the southwestern flank of Aleppo, close to al-Assad Military Academy — also known as the Academy of Military Engineering.

Terrorist groups such as Daesh and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, have on several occasions used toxic materials such as chlorine gas to target civilians and government forces in Syria.

The Syrian government accuses Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey of providing the militants with the banned weapons.