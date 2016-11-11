Syrian President Assad Willing To Cooperate With Trump

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said that he is ready to cooperate with the US President-elect Donald Trump

His Political and Media Adviser Bouthaina Shaaban said on Thursday that the Syrian President is willing to cooperate with Donald Trump, if he meets the Syrian government’s expectations.

Donald Trump has already said that he disagrees with US intervention against the Syrian government, saying that instead the US should be fighting the ISIS terrorists with Russia.

The Independent reports:

Speaking to US media group National Public Radio on Thursday – just after Mr Trump’s seismic victory in the US general election – Bouthaina Shaaban said any collaboration on Syria’s almost six-year-long civil war will depend on “whether Mr Trump’s policies meet expectations.”

“I think the American people have sent a great, a very important message to the world,” she added.

The US has tacitly supported rebels in the war both logistically and financially and has been committed to the idea that Mr Assad must be removed from power in order to bring peace to the conflict which has killed more than 400,000 people to date.

Mr Trump has indicated that his foreign policy stance will be less interventionist than his predecessors’. He has stated in the past that regime change only causes more instability in the Middle East and while Mr Assad is not exactly a welcome partner, shoring up his regime is the best way to stem the extremism that has flourished in the chaos of Syria’s civil war.

Mr Trump has suggested withdrawing support for the Syrian rebels still fighting in east Aleppo, neighbouring Idlib province and the south of the country, which could prove to finally tilt the war in the Syrian government’s favour.

Mr Trump has also advocated changes to the current US-led coalition’s strategy in dealing with Isis. He memorably elaborated on his policy on the campaign trail last year, saying he would “bomb the s*** out of them.”