Syria’s “Rebels” Trained In Chemical Weapons Use By Pentagon

The Pentagon trained Syria’s Al Qaeda “Rebels” in the use of chemical weapons

Not only has Western mainstream media confirmed that the Pentagon trained the terrorists in the use of chemical weapons, they have also admitted to the existence of a US-backed plan to launch a chemical weapon attack on Syria in order to blame it on Syrian President Assad.

In 2013, a popular UK Daily Newspaper, published an article on its online version titled:

U.S. ‘backed plan to launch chemical weapon attack on Syria and blame it on Assad’s regime’….A few days later the article was pulled.

A cached version of the article which can be found here:

http://web.archive.org/web/20130129213824/http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2270219/U-S-planned-launch-chemical-weapon-attack-Syria-blame-Assad.html

Global Research reports:

London’s Daily Mail in a 2013 article confirmed the existence of an Anglo-American project endorsed by the White House (with the assistance of Qatar) to wage a chemical weapons attack on Syria and place the blame of Bashar Al Assad.

The following Mail Online article was published and subsequently removed. Note the contradictory discourse: “Obama issued warning to Syrian president Bashar al Assad”, “White House gave green light to chemical weapons attack”.

The Pentagon’s Training of “Rebels” (aka Al Qaeda Terrorists) in the Use of Chemical Weapons

CNN accuses Bashar Al Assad of killing his own people while also acknowledging that the “rebels” are not only in possession of chemical weapons, but that these “moderate terrorists” affiliated with Al Nusra are trained in the use of chemical weapons by specialists on contract to the Pentagon.