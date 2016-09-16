Tall Tales Americans Must Believe As Gospel Truth

Americans have been fed a pack of lies by the elite who control all aspects of life in the USA.

They are determined to shape and re-write history according to their warped version of events.

Things are now coming to a head and the world faces a catastrophic implosion based on the unbelievable stories of the elite.

Bobby Kennedy and his brother JFK were both assassinated under dubious circumstances that changed and shaped world events.

Video Rebel’s Blog: Fantastic Tales Americans Must Believe To Be Admitted to Polite Society

Americans have lost jobs and even been killed by their government because they were unwilling to at least appear to believe Fantastic Tales that couldn’t possibly be true. But we are rapidly approaching a transition period when we will be able to actually Tell the Truth in public.

The following is an example of a Fantastic Tale: On Tuesday June 4, 1968 Robert Kennedy won the California Democratic primary. We are told that Sirhan Sirhan was the lone assassin. Men and women in Polite Society are required to believe that Sirhan’s 8 shot 22 caliber revolver fired 13 times without reloading. Sirhan who was standing in front of RFK was able to fire five “Magic Bullets” that flew upward and over Kennedy’s head, went past him and then down sharply only to reverse course, travel downwards only to reverse course again and strike him from behind at an upward angle. Somehow the powder burns from these “Magic Bullets” followed their rather strange trajectory sufficiently so as to convince the Coroner that they had been fired only inches away from the likely 1968 Democratic Presidential nominee.

Another example: Michael Hastings had written an expose of Stanley McChrystal entitled The Runaway General for Rolling Stone magazine. More recently before his death he had written an expose of Bowe Bergdahl who had deserted and went over to the Taliban. President Obama had exchanged five high value prisoners for Bergdahl. Hastings was also working on an expose of the CIA. He went on the Young Turks TV show and said that investigative journalists ought to declare war on the Obama administration because they have declared war on us.

We are told that Hastings died accidentally after driving recklessly. There was more damage to the rear of his car than in the front which had hit a tree. University professors have shown how modern cars can be electronically hijacked and driven remotely at speeds of 100 mph. His Mercedes car engine was hurled 200 feet down the street at a sharp angle by an explosion. Hastings had contacted his friends and a lawyer to express his fears that the FBI was following him wherever he went.

We must believe that Americans are the Good Guys and that our enemies are the Bad People.

John Kiriakou was a CIA agent who blew the whistle on US government torture. Of all the people in the CIA torture program, Kiriakou was the only one to go to prison for it. And he was the one who revealed what was going wrong. He spent 2 years in prison. Bradley Manning revealed a video of US helicopter pilots killing unarmed civilians and reporters. He is still in prison but those who deliberately target hospitals for attack are in fact running our government meaning our nation is led by war criminals.

We are supposed to be waging a war on drugs. But the Bush admin told its allies months before 911 that we were going to invade Afghanistan. The only reason to be there after 14 years seems to be the opium. The Global Hawk is a drone version of the U-2 spy plane. Later versions of the Global Hawk have a compartment capable of flying 3,000 pounds of opium past customs to American air bases from which they can be sent to America at a tremendous profit to the men who own the United States government.

Freeway Ricky Ross was seriously harmed by the public schools. If his school district had taught him to read, he could have won an athletic scholarship in tennis and become a school teacher if not a professional athlete. But he was illiterate and instead had to make hundred of millions of dollars selling cocaine. He says that a Hollywood movie glorifying black drug dealers gave him the impetus to choose crime as a career. Ross made connections with Nicaraguan drug dealers. He did not learn until the end of his criminal career that he was working for the CIA. He could have been released much sooner from prison if he had kept his mouth shut as he had been told.

Ross has pointed out that black people using crack cocaine on a first offense were being sentenced to ten years while whites using standard cocaine were given probation. There is no war against drugs but there is a War Against America. A young man killed 4 people but avoided jail because his expensive lawyer convinced the judge that his client had grown up without learning that rules applied to him. His parents were rich and had sheltered him from the consequences of his actions.

Hillary Clinton is a career criminal who has stolen billions of dollars from the people of Haiti and Africa. She has sold American foreign policy for cash and cannot even be indicted. It seems that in America only the poor and the middle class go to jail while everyone in Washington or on Wall Street is immune from prosecution.

Americans are not allowed to believe in the laws of physics. On 9-11-2001 three buildings fell down at nearly free fall speed but only 2 of the 3 had been hit by airplanes. We had many witnesses amongst the janitorial staff and the building engineers that there were explosions in the sub-basements before the planes hit the World Trade Center Towers. It is sort of basic science that the fire does not start until you light the match. But on 9-11 we must believe that the jet and its fuel which were more than 30 seconds away from impact somehow caused explosions in the floors below the ground level.

We have seen videos of the plane fuel tanks exploding on impact with the Towers so there was not much fuel left in the planes to cause fires. But somehow the fuel was able to explode and pulverize 440,000 cubic yards (336,404.14 cubic meters) of reinforced concrete from WTC Towers 1 and 2 turning them into dust.

The North and South Towers had 47 central core steel columns and 236 perimeter columns for a total of 283. For the buildings to fall straight down at nearly free fall speed all 283 connections from the columns to each of the 110 floors had to be cut within a second of each other. Keeping in mind open air fires cannot reach less than half of the temperature required to melt steel, how do you explain (2 X 110 X 283) 62,260 connections in the two Towers all being severed simultaneously by an office fire? Isn’t this a definition of a controlled demolition?

But we are required to believe the impossible.

Americans were taught lies sufficiently well to get them to enter WW I but after the war they became disillusioned when they learned the truth. America went to war so the Jews of Russia could turn that nation into a Communist dictatorship and Palestine could become a Jewish colony. Many wealthy Gentiles wanted war because they could make billions of dollars selling weapons.

After World War II, the people of Europe and America were told many lies about the Holohoax to maintain the prestige of liars. The International Red Cross had sent observers into all the German concentration camps including Auschwitz. They had unrestricted access to prisoners and had some of them report on conditions. There were no claims of gas chambers until after the war was over. And these were unbelievable.

The 1950 World Almanac using Jewish sources said there were 800,000 more Jews alive in 1950 than in 1940. The Jewish witnesses claimed they pulled bodies from the gas chambers 5 minutes after the last person had died inside. America had gas chambers in some states more than a decade after the war. If the Zionists had studied how Americans executed prisoners, they would have known that they had to first neutralize the cyanide gas as it is deadly. You cannot just walk into a room full of cyanide without gas masks and gloves and pull bodies out as the Jewish witnesses claimed. Opening the doors prior to neutralization would have killed everyone in the area. These are just fairy tales for children.

The world economy will collapse either before the November elections or soon after. The US could plunge into chaos when the Dollar Dies and the Nationwide Food Riots begin. We will no longer have a Polite Society. Impolite men and women will create new nations to replace those that had been in North America, Europe and elsewhere.

We personally might not survive but what is coming our way but at least we will no longer have to believe fairy tales as the gospel truth.

