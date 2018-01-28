Taylor Swift: F*ck The Virtue Signalling Left

Taylor Swift has refused to become a left-wing political feminist, claiming that her role is to make great music, not virtue signal on social media.

Against the tide of unrelenting pressure from fellow celebrities and liberal mainstream media news outlets, the singer has stood firm in not publicly showing support for Hillary Clinton and has refused to denounce Donald Trump – much to the dismay of the left.

Herald Sun reports: For this sin the singer-songwriter has paid a heavy price.

She has been labelled “aggressively white”, linked to neo-Nazis, and accused of being a “messenger” for a “disturbing new era”. Last week she was criticised by BuzzFeed for not taking part in the second annual Women’s March, aka the world’s longest post-election tantrum.

Another BuzzFeed hit piece blamed Swift for having “white supremacist fans” and claimed that she is “intrinsically linked to whiteness and privilege”.

The media attacks against Swift began in 2016 when members of the US and UK media began writing about her absence from Hillary Clinton’s campaign trail.

After all, every other A-list pop princess including Beyonce, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus publicly backed Clinton during the US presidential campaign. Why was Swift silent?

“Why won’t Taylor Swift say who she’s voting for?” was the headline of a “news” piece in the Telegraph. A year after the election, women’s magazine Marie Claire was still raging: “We’re still waiting for an explanation of Taylor Swift’s decision to remain apolitical during the 2016 election.”

New York’s Daily News carried the headline: “Taylor Swift’s silence on politics fuels speculation that she secretly voted for Trump”, while The Daily Beast went with “Taylor Swift’s Spineless Feminism”.

Swift has been the subject of a multitude of articles, columns and even a bizarre Guardian editorial dedicated to what a horrible example she is to womanhood.

To be clear, this wasn’t one of the Guardian’s many moonbat columnists penning an irrational feelpiece on why Swift’s apolitical stance is deeply problematic. No, this was its editorial, headed: “The Guardian view on Taylor Swift: an envoy for Trump’s values?”

“Swift’s songs echo Mr Trump’s obsession with petty score-settling … The message is quintessentially Trumpian: everyone is out to get me — but I win anyway,” it read.

“Her silence seems to be more wilful: a product of her inward gaze, perhaps, or her pettiness and refusal to concede to critics. Swift seems not simply a product of the age of Trump, but a musical envoy for the President’s values.”

I’ve endured some truly wacky pieces in recent years, but none more dastardly and delusional than this editorial, which even took issue with Swift’s “largely thin, white and wealthy” friends and accused her of not comprehending “structural racism”.

All this vitriol just because Swift has remained neutral and focused on her craft rather than trying to convince her impressionable young fans to adopt her political viewpoints.

Imagine what harassment she’d endure if she’d actually come out in support of the Republicans or — gasp — Trump.

That is simply unthinkable in the Leftist echo chamber inhabited by much of the media, many of whom still can’t process the fact that Trump is their President.

Many of those who supposedly champion progressive values are only interested in protecting women who parrot their political beliefs. Any woman who dares deviate from this groupthink is attacked. Even someone who remains silent is deemed an enemy by the censorious collective.

It’s a brand of misogyny that seeks to punish women who do not conform.

Frankly, like most sane people, I couldn’t give a stuff about Swift’s politics, or about who she voted for in the last election.

If I had to take a guess I’d say she voted for Clinton, given her comments about Barack Obama back in 2009 (“I’ve never seen this country so happy about a political decision … I’m so glad this was my first election”) and the fact that she identifies as a feminist.

I wouldn’t enjoy her music any more or less if she were political, but what is admirable is that she has withstood enormous pressure and not given in to the bullies in the entertainment and media world. She has refused to be intimidated into declaring her allegiances.

Swift has previously spoken about her reluctance to play politics: “I look up to so many women that are running for office … (but) I’m not going to sit here and go into my political views ’cause that’s not what I chose to do. I chose to do music.

“I try to keep myself as educated and informed as possible.

“But I don’t talk about politics because it might influence other people.

“And I don’t think that I know enough yet in life to be telling people who to vote for.”

What a refreshing and considered stance at a time when the artistic community is beclowning itself by its often hypocritical grandstanding on social and political issues.

After all, no one should care what Swift thinks about socio-political matters, or how she votes.

She is beloved for her music, not her insights on global affairs or domestic policy.