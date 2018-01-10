Teacher Handcuffed & Forcibly Removed From School Meeting For Criticizing Pay Rise

A teacher was handcuffed and removed from a school board meeting in Louisiana after she complained about a superintendent being awarded a pay rise.

Deyshia Hargrave, an English language teacher at the Rene A. Rost Middle School in Kaplan, Louisiana, addressed the board during a public comments section of the meeting about teacher salaries and pay raises.

Airing her grievances at the $30,000 raise for the school superintendent Anthony Fontana, she told the board that it was a ‘slap in the face’ for him to be handed a new contract that entitles him to performance-based pay rises.

The incident was caught on camera and in the video which was posted to YouTube Hargrave can be heard saying: “For a superintendent or any person in a position of leadership getting any type of raise, I feel like it’s a slap in the face for teachers, cafeteria workers and any other support staff we have”

RT reports: Hargrave continues to question the raise and is then approached by a city marshal who tells her that if she refuses to leave she will be removed. Hargrave continues to address the board as she walks out of the room, others also question the raise.

All of a sudden, the teacher can be heard yelling, attendees then turn towards the door. The video shows Hargrave outside the room as the unnamed marshall forcefully puts the handcuffs on and roughly removes her from the building.

Hargrave exclaims, to which the officer responds “Stop resisting.” Hargrave protests that she is not and that he has pushed her to the floor. The teacher was booked at the station and released on bond.

However, having reviewed the video, Abbeville’s city attorney and prosecutor Ike Funderburk, said he will not be prosecuting Hargrave.

“I have reviewed the video and I am not going to approve any charges against the teacher. I talked with the attorney for the school board, and they do not wish to pursue any charges against the teacher,” KATC quotes Funderburk as saying.