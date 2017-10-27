Teachers Union Vote To Support ‘Black Lives Matter’ Terrorist Organization

A teachers union in Maryland has voted to officially support domestic terrorist organization Black Lives Matter in the name of “equality.”

Maryland’s Public School Teachers Union affirmed their support for BLM during their annual MSEA Convention and Representative Assembly.

Thegovernmentrag.com reports: The MSEA stated “MSEA will support and engage in activities it deems constructive to changing the culture and assuring equal implementation of the law across all races and economic groups.”

MSEA is a union, a construct which was adopted by Karl Marx as a vehicle to support and advocate for the Communist agenda, which like its counterparts across the country are responsible for enormous contributions to leftist, Communists and Anti American political interests both nationally and locally. “Teachers unions have steadily amped up their political involvement: From 2004 to 2016, their donations grew from $4.3 million to more than $32 million.” 94% of this money goes to democrat (socialist/communist) candidates and their political agendas. (opensecrets.org)

Mass murderer Validmir Lenin, architect of the Bolshevik Revolution said “You must be capable of any sacrifice, of overcoming the greatest obstacles, in order to carry on agitation and propaganda systematically, perseveringly, persistently and patiently in those institutions, societies and associations—even the most reactionary—in which proletarian or semi-proletarian masses are to be found. The trade unions and the workers’ co-operatives (the latter sometimes, at least) are the very organizations in which the masses are to be found”

Contrary to what the Union leadership might be capable of understanding, Teachers Unions, the NEA at the top, are funded and directed by large Tax Free Endowments as pointed out by Charlotte Iserbyt in her book “The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America.”

The Ford Foundation, Carnegie Foundation, Rockefeller Foundations and many others are all working toward the destruction of America in order to create a one world government based on Communism for the Gentile and Zionism for the Jew.

According to the President of the Ford Foundation, Rohan Geither, who once worked for the OSS (Office of Strategic Services, the forerunner to the CIA), “he was using tax exempt foundations to change US education and culture in such a way that America could be combined with the then Soviet Union.”

“This admission proved that the Ford Foundation was openly attempting to rearrange and order life in America so it comfortably merged with communist Russia – and beyond that so it comfortably merged with the rest of the world into a communist NWO global dictatorship.”

I pointed out in my last article, it was trade unions who were funding George Soros’ backed NGOs, like The Alliance for Global Justice, which are funding hateful anti-American operations like refusefascism.org, an organization calling for revolution and violence to begin November 4th and continuing until President Trump is removed from office. This is total bloody Bolshevism, the end of the American political system, and the opening of a doorway to purges, leading to genocide and reconstitution of American into a gulag territory of an organizing world Communism.

The Alliance for Global Justice were also involved via funding when “On February 1, 2017, a group of about 150 masked thugs rioted before the scheduled speech of conservative provocateur (Milo Yiannopoulo) at U.C. Berkeley. They caused injuries and over $100,000 worth of property damage on campus and, according to the Downtown Berkeley Association, another $400,000 to $500,000 worth of damage elsewhere. The university cancelled Yiannopoulos’ speech. (ibid)

Black Lives Matter is a mercenary terrorists organization created and funded by Zionist/Communist groups and Freemason working the same model of social-deconstruction which led to the Jewish directed Bolshevik decimation of Russia in 1917 and became one of the largest and longest running mass murders in all of history. The victims were mainly white people and Christians.

A recent lawsuit “in Louisiana, an unidentified Baton Rouge officer blamed DeRay Mckesson, Johnetta “Netta” Elzie and three other prominent Black Lives Matter leaders for allegedly inciting and encouraging violence at demonstrations across the country. More specifically, it claims the movement and rhetoric of its leaders inspired a decorated former U.S. Marine sergeant to unleash a torrent of bullets upon Baton Rouge police on July 17, 2016, leaving three officers dead and another three injured — including the plaintiff, identified only as Officer John Doe Smith in the lawsuit. The officer, a 42-year-old father of two who worked in law enforcement for 18 years, was left “permanently disabled” when bullets struck his abdomen, shoulder and head during the methodical ambush by 29-year-old

The definition of Terrorist is someone who uses violent action or threats of violent action for political purposes.

Black Lives Matter along with Antifa and other paid operatives dressing as KKK, Hollywood Nazis and others, show up at political events and instigate violence, like they did at Charlottesville, and the many Trump campaign rallies.

Black Lives Matter is a paid agitator, instigators trying to create and cause racial violence in America. Race war is the optimal opening for those seeking regime change and the end of the American political system to bring in Martial law, take control of the nation and with a political coup bring their “Revolution” to life — Just like 1917.

It is not surprising the Leftist State of Maryland, a state which totally disregards the Constitution when it comes to the Second Amendment — also has a Teachers Union, the organization that lobby’s for educational curriculum in Maryland, supporting and likely donating “dues” money to a known terrorist organization.

If you are a teacher and belong to a Union you might want to know what “constructive culture changes” your union is supporting.

According to “Alexandra Freeze, senior director of communications and advocacy for the Association of American Educators, said teachers are looking for options that don’t come with the political activism. The AAE is the largest non-union professional educators’ organization in the nation.”

“Teachers are demanding options for themselves that don’t put them in the middle of a political debate,” Freeze said. “Teachers don’t realize they are being put in the middle as political pawns on these issues.” (source)

A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. – Roman Attorny Ciscero