Ted Nugent Just Ticked Off Every Islamic Terrorist In The World

Rocker and conservative superstar Ted Nugent dropped a bomb on Islamic terrorists by pointing out that pork and pork products, which are strictly forbidden in the Muslim religion, are actually in many products – including bullets and bombs.

How funny is that? Nugent’s announcement came in the form of a Facebook post that reads:

Percy the pig makes for an extremely interesting read. I never knew pigs were in most products!!

Every Muslim who has ever handled TNT, Nitro, Bullets, High Explosive Bombs, Rocket Launchers or been treated for cuts injury requiring stitches, or taken antibiotics, or Vitamin Capsules, has been contaminated with Pig Products.

The ironical part is that when a Suicide Bomber blows himself up his body parts are impregnated with Gelatine and Glycerine from the explosive. Both Gelatine and Glycerine are manufactured from Pigs worldwide.. Ergo, they will never be accepted by Allah.

Some makers of cigarettes use haemoglobin from pig’s blood in their filters. Apparently this element works as a sort of ‘artificial lung’ in the cigarette so, they claim, ‘harmful reactions take place before the chemicals reach the user’, (enter the Pig.)

Pig bone gelatine is used to help transport gunpowder or cordite into the bullet. Insulin, the blood-thinning drug heparin and pig heart valves all vital. The complex workings of the global food and processing industry have ensured that it is impossible to avoid pig altogether.

Pig product goes into liquorice and many other products. In this process, collagen is taken from the pig and is then converted into gelatine. This finds its way into numerous foodstuffs, where it acts as a gelling agent.

A number of medicines also contain pig gelatine – everything from painkillers to multivitamins. Fatty acids extracted from the bone fat of pigs are used in shampoos and conditioners to give them their shiny, pearl-like appearance. These acids can also be found in a number of body lotions, foundations and anti-wrinkle creams. Glycerine made from pork fat is an ingredient in many types of toothpaste.

There is no legal obligation for manufacturers to specify whether the gelatine they use is from a pig or another animal. When it is specified, it is often confusingly referred to as Suilline gelatine.

So to all prospective Suicide Bombers, ISIS and innocent, good Muslims, I say, “Have a Nice Day” from “Percy” the wonderful Pig.