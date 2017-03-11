Teen Sex Slave Threatens To Oust ‘Pedophile’ Prince Andrew

A former teenage sex slave abused by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein says she wants to testify in court to reveal the heinous crimes committed by Prince Andrew.

Former prostitute, Virginia Giuffre, is threatening to blow the whistle on Epstein’s close ties to British Royalty, including claims that Epstein introduced underage girls to Prince Andrew for sex.

Lawyers for Guiffre want Epstein to testify in a defamation case where they intend to question him on Prince Andrew’s activities relating to the procurement and sexual relations with various underage girls.

Torontosun.com reports:

Giuffre is suing Randy Andy’s former gal pal, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, whose father was disgraced press lord Robert ‘the Bouncing Czech’ Maxwell.

“We are going to have jurors who are going to hear Ms. Giuffre saying she was sex trafficked (by Epstein and Maxwell),” lawyer Paul Cassell told the judge. “They are going to wonder, ‘What does Epstein have to say?’”

And at the top of the lawyer’s agenda is the murky Prince Andrew whose sometimes dodgy entanglements have been a royal embarrassment for years.

Cassell said: “(We want to ask Epstein about meeting) with Prince Andrew, the Duke of York in March 2001 in London. ‘On March 9, 2001, did you fly on a private jet from Tangiers to London with Ms. Giuffre and Ms. Maxwell?’”

Maxwell’s lawyers told the Post that calling Epstein, 63, as a witness was a stunt, knowing he would take the Fifth Amendment and keep mum.

Epstein was a power broker and friends to the rich, famous and politically connected, among them: Bill Clinton, Andrew and Donald Trump.

But Epstein had a sinister secret: He was a pedophile who recruited dozens of underage girls for his sex slave network. His private Caribbean island was known as “orgy Island” for the twisted hijinks that unfolded there.

Giuffre claims she had sex with Prince Andrew on the island when she was underage. The royals deny the charge.

And the former prostitute also says she had sex with Ghislaine Maxwell, who allegedly kept naked snapshots of the underage girls on her phone and a closet full of “sex toys and outfits” at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion.

Another one of the young girls ravaged by the billionaire claims the heiress “actively and passively participated in sexual acts with the minor girls she recruited.”

Epstein was eventually sentenced to 18 months in jail for child sex offences.

Maxwell’s defamation trial is slated to start May 15 in New York.