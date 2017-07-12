Teen Vogue Slammed For Teaching Kids About ‘Pleasures Of Anal Sex’

Teen Vogue magazine has come under criticism for teaching children the virtues of engaging in anal sex.

In an article entitled “Anal Sex: What You Need to Know: How to do it the RIGHT way,” Teen Vogue take their teenage audience through the “Anal 101, for teens, beginners, and all inquisitive folk.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

*Hightlights* include:

Obviously there is a lot of stuff on the internet about anal (we don’t suggest you Google it right now), but most of what you’ll find is either porn or advice for experienced sexual persons looking to try something new. What about the teenagers? What about the LGBTQ young people who need to know about this for their sexual health?

I have got you covered. Without all the run-of-the-mill hoopla, here is the lowdown on everything you need to know about butt stuff, no matter who you are, whom you’re having sex with, or who you want to have sex with.

This is anal 101, for teens, beginners, and all inquisitive folk.

She continues with:

Anal sex, though often stigmatized and shamed, is a perfectly natural way to engage in sexual activity. People have been having anal sex since the dawn of humanity. Seriously, it’s been documented back to the Ancient Greeks and then some. So, if you’re a little worried about trying it, or are having trouble understanding the appeal, just know that it isn’t weird or gross.

The anus is full of nerve endings that, for some, feel awesome when stimulated. The opening of the butt hole is where the nerves are most condensed, so you don’t have to put anything that far up there (if you don’t want to) for it to feel good.

She (at least I assume Gigi Engle is a she…) goes on to talk about prostates, lube, fecal matter, and techniques.

For teenagers.

Publisher and parent company Conde Nast describes Teen Vogue as “The destination for the next generation of influencers. We educate, enlighten, and empower young women, arming them with all they need to lead stylish and informed lives. Teen Vogue, launched in February 2003, publishes 4 issues a year, has a circulation of more than 1 million, and delivers 27 million-plus monthly impressions through a combination of print, TeenVogue.com, more than 15 social media platforms, and a robust video channel.”