Terror Threat Suspends German ‘Rock am Ring’ Music Festival

One of Germany’s biggest music festivals has been abruptly halted due to a “concrete” terrorist threat.

Around 87,000 fans are evacuated Friday from the three-day ‘Rock am Ring’ music festival near Nürburg in western Germany.

RT.com reports:

In a statement on Facebook, the festival’s organizers urged all those attending to leave the site in a “calm and controlled manner” after being warned of a “terrorist threat.”

“We hope that the festival will continue tomorrow. Thank you for your cooperation,” the statement added.

Festival Rock am Ring terminated in the first evening because of a terror threat #dw_culture pic.twitter.com/My9S6imYQq — Rick Fulker (@rickfulker) June 2, 2017

Now we’re being “encouraged” to leave by security @rar2017 pic.twitter.com/VO93UDX5jt — Rick Fulker (@rickfulker) June 2, 2017

In a separate statement, local police said that “investigations are currently under way” regarding “concrete indications, which cannot exclude a possible terrorist threat.” In the wake of a recent attack at a music concert in Manchester, all precautions are being taken for the event, with 1,200 police officers already deployed at the scene.

Last year, Germany experienced its first major Islamist terrorist attack, when Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorist Anis Amri deliberately drove a truck into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 civilians.

The Rock am Ring festival, which was scheduled to run until Sunday, is an annual event held at the Nürburgring arena near the historic city of Nürburg, focused mainly on rock and metal music. In the past, the biggest danger to fans’ health and lives was the weather – over 70 people were injured and 42 sent to the hospital after the event was hit by lightning strikes last year. None of the injuries, however, were life-threatening.

Total disappointment. But many are staying here on the Rock an Ring facilities, feeling safer than on the camping areas pic.twitter.com/85YfgnvXEq — Rick Fulker (@rickfulker) June 2, 2017

OMG maybe first time I’ve seen 90,000 people in one location: #rar2017 Rock am Ring! pic.twitter.com/TkjIPzyPKm — Rick Fulker (@rickfulker) June 2, 2017



