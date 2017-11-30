Texas Sets Precedent: 1000 Year Prison Sentence For Child Rapist

Texas has set a record-breaking legal precedent by sentencing a child rapist to 1,000 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing two young girls.

Robert Franks, 39, of San Marcos, Texas, received two consecutive life sentences, as well as one-thousand years in prison by a federal judge who sent a loud and clear message to pedophiles: STAY THE HELL OUT OF TEXAS.

Rawstory.com reports: The victims, ages 9 and 10 now, both testified in court.

“It really just sends more of a message than it has a practical effect in this case.

But it does send a message to not expect leniency if you commit these kinds of crimes,” Hays County criminal district attorney Wes Mau explained.

Franks was convicted of two counts of continuous sexual abuse, nine counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and six counts of indecency with a child.

“Words cannot really express the depth of the betrayal and outrage warranted by conduct like this, committed by a man who should have been caring for and protecting these children,” Mau told the Austin Statesman.

“The jury’s sentence speaks more eloquently than I can to make clear how our community feels about crimes like these.”

During the punishment hearing, an adult woman accused Franks of sexually abusing her when she was 10-years-old and again when she was 16-years-old.