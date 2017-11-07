Texas Antifa Member, Threatening Trump, Arrested At White House

A Texas Antifa member who was arrested outside the White House on Monday had plans to “kill all white police officers” and assassinate the President of the United States.

According to police reports, Michael Arega travelled from Dallas to Washington D.C. on Monday after posting a public death threat against President Trump.

“Now I am going there to White House make sure kill all white police!!” Michael Arega also posted on his Facebook page earlier on Monday.

Michael Arega’s Facebook page contained numerous references to the assassination of President Trump, as well as an intense devotion to liberal mainstream media outlets including CNN and MSNBC, suggesting he may have been radicalized by the kind of hate-filled mainstream media fake news that is aimed at low-information voters.

The Protective Intelligence Division of the United States Secret Service received a BOLO (Be on the lookout) warning regarding the Antifa member at at 2:55pm on Monday. White House security was tightened and Michael Arega was arrested by Secret Service officers on the north side of Pennsylvania Avenue near Lafayette Park just after 4pm.

Before his arrest, Arega posted a series of hate-filled missives against Trump on his Facebook page, including an angry response to an article about Trump’s statement that it was fortunate someone else at the scene of the Sutherland Springs church massacre had a gun to stop the mass shooter.

Seemingly triggered by the fact the church shooter was stopped by an armed citizen, Arega remarked above the article, featuring an image of Trump, “Kill Him in JESUS NAME!!”

In a statement, the Secret Service said, “Secret Service personnel at the White House immediately increased their posture of readiness and began searching for Arega.”

Michael Arega, whose Facebook likes indicate he is a brainwashed mainstream media victim who believes anything he is told, also checked into the White House on Facebook before he was arrested.