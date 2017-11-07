Texas Church Shooter Was CNN Loving Pedophile

Texas church shooter Devin Kelley was an avid CNN viewer who was attracted to young children, according to new evidence.

Former girlfriend Katy Landry says Kelley tried to bribe and violently threaten ex-girlfriends into taking him back – stooping as low as dating 13-year-old girls when he was 18.

“He was very sick in the head,” Landry told NBC News. “Years after dating me he would try to bribe me to hang out with him. He ended up assaulting me.”

According to Devin Kelley’s Facebook likes, he was also a huge fan of left-wing news outlets CNN and ABC News.

Nypost.com reports: Landry said she met Kelley in church as a teenager, but it was not immediately clear when their relationship began or ended.

Another girl, Brittany Adcock, 22, said Kelley dated her for two months around 2009 when he was 18 and she was just 13.

“At the time I didn’t think much into it being so young but now I realize that there’s something off about someone who is 18 with someone who is 13,” she said.

After she dumped him, Kelley pursued her relentlessly, offering her money to take him back and even disgustingly suggesting she live with him and his wife as a topless maid.

“One time he told me I should move in with him and his wife and that he would take care of me as long as I walked around topless,” Adcock said. “Not long after, his wife messaged me and asked why I’m talking to her husband and I told her what he was saying and sent her screenshots and she then apologized and then I was blocked from speaking to her.”

He was booted from the Air Force for beating his wife and child in 2012. The pair divorced that year, and Kelley married Danielle Shields in 2014.

Two months before the wedding, Texas sheriffs responded to a domestic violence call at a house where Kelley was staying after a tipster told them her friend’s “boyfriend was abusing her.”

Kelley also sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law — a parishioner at the church where Kelley shot and killed 26 people and injured 20 more Sunday — officials revealed Monday.