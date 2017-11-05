Texas Church Shooting Leaves At Least 27 Dead

At least 27 people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at a church in Texas during Sunday services, according to police.

The attack happened at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in Wilson County. Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr ssaid that at least 27 people had been killed in the shooting and that the death toll was expected to rise.

The gunman who has reportedly been killed by police, opened fire at around 11:30 local time

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

The Independent reports: As well as local police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and US Marshals are all said to be on, or heading to the scene in Sutherland Springs about 40 miles east of San Antonio.

A sheriff says a man walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting.

The Wilson County News reports that Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said the shooter was dead. It wasn’t immediately known how many people were killed and wounded or who carried out the attack.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted his condolences to those affected, calling it an “evil act”.

TeleKSAT reports that two Airlife helicopters are also at the scene.

A sheriff’s department dispatcher says everyone is at the scene and unavailable to comment.