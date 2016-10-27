Polls Show Trump Winning Texas By Landslide

Record numbers of Trump supporters are turning out in their droves to vote for the Republican nominee in Texas.

According to Sid Miller, Texas Agriculture Commissioner, a huge surge of Republican voters are turning up to vote for Trump for President in the Lone Star State.

According to a Wednesday Fox News interview, Miller says that record numbers of people are turning up on the first and second day of voting in Texas, eager to ensure that Hillary Clinton doesn’t get into the White House.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports:

Sid Miller: We have a record number of people registered to vote in Texas. We’re having record turnouts, the first day, the second day of voting.

And it’s not Bernie Sanders supporters coming out to support Hillary. It’s not Barack Obama supporters coming out to support Hillary.

It’s a new surge of Trump voters, many who have never registered to vote. Many who have not voted in eight or ten elections so they’re not reported in the polls…

…I know for a fact that the polls are off because they oversample Democrats by eight sometimes up to sixteen percent oversampling Democrats.

They’re oversampling women by five to eight percent. So the Republican vote is underreported. Plus there is no way to sample this extra twenty to twenty-five percent of new voters that are Trump voters.

They’re not Republican, they’re not Democrats, they’re pragmatists. They’re tired of the status quo and they want change.