Texas Mom Faces Life In Prison After Toddlers Die In Hot Car

A mother from North Texas has been charged in the deaths of her two toddlers, whom she allegedly locked in a hot car as a form of punishment.

Her two-year-old daughter and 16-month-old son both died during hot weather in late May after being locked in a car for several hours.

NY Post reports:

Cynthia Marie Randolph, 25, was indicted on first-degree felony charges of causing serious bodily injury to a child. Randolph faces life in prison if convicted.

Randolph was arrested in June after her two toddlers — Cavanaugh Ramirez, 1, and Juliet Ramirez, 2 — were discovered unresponsive inside a locked car on May 26. Temperatures had reached close to 100 degrees by the time the children were found, FOX4 reported.

The children were pronounced dead and an autopsy report released earlier this month ruled their deaths as homicides.

Randolph initially had told police she was in her home folding laundry and watching television when she realized her children were “gone.” She said they were in the hot car for “no more than an hour.” The mother then changed her story several times.

Police later said Randolph admitted she left the toddlers in the car to “teach them a lesson” because her daughter would get out of the car, according to the arrest warrant. She told investigators she thought her daughter would be able to get out with her brother when they were ready.

