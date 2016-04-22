Latest

The Queen Says ‘Four More Icons Must Die’ In 2016

Celebrity deaths in 2016 are serving as a warning to other famous, powerful people - join the Illuminati and submit to the power of the cult... or die. Any celebrities remaining in the limelight in 2017 will be entirely tame and controlled creatures. This is part of the Illuminati plan.

The Queen 'completely killed the vibe' at her own birthday party yesterday when she was overheard telling guests that 'four more icons must die' in 2016 in order for the Illuminati to shepherd humanity towards the next phase of their sick and twisted masterplan.

The Queen ‘completely killed the vibe’ at her own birthday party yesterday when she was overheard telling guests that ‘four more icons must die’ in 2016 in order for the Illuminati to shepherd humanity towards the next phase of their sick and twisted masterplan.

2016 is a very special year. It will go down in history as annus celebrity horribilus,’ the Queen said with an evil grin, according to a Windsor Castle insider.

The lavish black tie birthday dinner was hosted by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. Seventy-one guests were invited, including senior royals, close friends and associates.

During the first course of poached fillet of salmon trout the Queen was overheard explaining that ‘four icons must die’ in 2016 – and these four icons will be wealthy, famous, free thinking celebrities who have rejected the Illuminati’s advances.

These icons have ‘too much influence’ with the public, said the Queen.

The Queen was speaking as though she knows the Illuminati’s kill list,’ the Windsor Castle insider said, speaking under the strict condition of anonymity. ‘Elton John was visibly shaken up by what she said about the deaths. She noticed and shot him a hard stare, saying “Hopefully it won’t have to be five.”

By 2017 the world of media celebrities will be unrecognisable if the Illuminati continue gaining strength. Any remaining non-establishment figures like Bowie and Prince will be removed from public consciousness, only remembered and mourned by hardcore fans.

Celebrity deaths in 2016 are serving as a warning to other famous, powerful people – join the Illuminati and submit to the power of the cult… or die. Any celebrities remaining in the limelight in 2017 will be entirely tame and controlled creatures. This is part of the Illuminati plan.

There were a lot of shocked guests,’ said the insider. ‘The Queen completely killed the vibe at her own party. It was like she sucked all the air out of the room. They were eating a passion fruit and mango gateau for dessert and some of the poor guests looked like they weren’t even tasting it, after what she had told them.’

Elton John was once an open-minded, freedom-loving man. He is now a fascist censor under the thumb of the Illuminati and in particular the Queen. She has brainwashed him and has forced him to retire from the music industry, in effect castrating him, forcing him to give up his power to the dark cult.

The Royal family were TERRIFIED of his threats to release information about Diana’s death. The Queen started working on him after he sang a lovingly modified version of Candle In The Wind at the funeral of his close friend, the murdered princess. The final straw for the illuminati was when Elton spoke to Vladimir Putin – the Illuminati’s number one enemy.

Elton was either to be assassinated or bought into the fold by the Royal family and the Illuminati.

Terrified for his life, and brainwashed by the Queen and her key staff, Elton has fallen into line and is now walk the walk and live the Illuminati life.

  • John Adams

    HANG THE EVIL BITCH. FUCK THE CROWN. AMERICANS SHOULD HAVE KILLED ALL THE RED COATS.

    • Dobiesław Lesiak

      You have restored my faith in the American people.

    • Neil

      Haha… the Brit’s won… that’s why you’re all slaves to the Crown, all fines and taxes have a portion go directly to the said Crown… Scamerica is the land of the sheep and home of the slave… wake up as a people and oust your corrupt government or suffer at the hands of the self-elected elite… FEMA camps and plastic coffins are what’s in store for the dissenters…

      • Boy basil

        Yes i have read this,fema camps & coffins,won’t be long before they have you digging your own graves….

    • Ross Luxton

      “The Red Coats” were merely following orders, just like the American troops have been doing so mindlessly for decades. Are you really so narrow minded?

    • Secular1Humanist

      You couldn’t even win your own independence. You needed France’s help. Some ‘victory’ indeed.

  • johnny mars

    Charlie Sheen, Ed Asner, Rosie O’Donnell, Woody Harrelson, Sean Penn, Matt Damon on hit list?

    • Perry Z.

      Why would they be? Aren’t they all–with the possible exception of Charlie Sheen–among the most fanatically far-left, politically-correct celebrities in Hollywood?

  • Alex

    I’m willing to believe any claim, as long as we know that the source of information is legit. So, who would had leak this specially of it was a small birthday party? I’m skeptic.

    • GingerKat

      Who do you suppose served them in this small birthday party, I bet it
      wasn’t a buffet. The walls have ears.

  • Steve Keys

    Surely this is satire?

    • bzfgt

      Do you think?

    • Peterus Yelch

      You’re whip smart, you are.

      • Steve Keys

        Thanks.

        • http://soundcloud.com/dankmoody Dank Moody

          both of you should probably look up the arrest warrant that is out for the Queen.

          • Barry White

            No shit, people who doubt this story also believe that Obama is not a traitor and that Bill Gates cares about humanity instead of having warrants for his arrest for his crimes against humanity.

          • Steve Keys

            Kevin annett bullshit. Doesn’t exist. He’s a money making fool.

      • Steve Keys

        Indeed I am fella.

  • WpgRadio

    I call Bullsh*t … *smh*

    • GingerKat

      Hello bullshit, WpgRadio calling you.

      • WpgRadio

        Cool, show me some cred’s ginger … no need to be a f*ckin’ douche about it ! I’m a longtime truth seeker but I want facts … not spec’s

        • Barry White

          Do your own research, start with the Queens Xmas speech for 2015

    • Barry White

      You obviously can’t handle the truth.

  • Gowdie Ranks

    Interesting

  • Joe Schmoe

    Bullshit story. So this “Windsor Insider” is coming out with this the day after this supposedly happened? I call Bullshit.

    • GingerKat

      1 800 call bullshit.

      • Satan

        It’s a 900 # now

    • Barry White

      Sounds about right to me and I don’t doubt it for a minute.

  • animalnut

    What a complete load of Bull, I’ve never read such utter rubbish !

    • bzfgt

      Yeah, Elton’s been in the fold since day one!

    • Peterus Yelch

      Whoosh!

  • GingerKat

    Tell you what though Putin is part of the nwo play, if he weren’t he be a dead
    guy.

    • Barry White

      Putin is definitely not a part of the new world order.

  • Kymberle L

    Ha ha never in my life I would see a pic of a female Mr. Burns (Homer Simpson’s boss) LMAO

  • angelicvh

    Does he get paid to write this crap?

  • Sophia

    You sir are most hilarious! “Hopefully it won’t have to be five.”‘ had me PMSL

    • PeteDavis

      I laughed out loud too. This is a very funny site. It’s fun to watch the people who believe this squirm!

  • Ian

    They will never get their NWO they will come down crashing with in a year.

  • Dardo Dan

