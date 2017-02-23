The Washington Post Hires John Podesta

The Washington Post has announced that John Podesta will be joining them as a contributing columnist

Podesta became a household name after emails from his personal account were dumped by WikiLeaks before the US presidential election and he is also the central character in the pizzagate scandal, which he recently claimed was fake news.

The former chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign has already written two op-eds for the paper, slamming the Trump administration on Russia and the president’s war with the media.

Politico reports:

The first, published in December, was about the the FBI’s investigation into Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee. The second, published last week, was about President Donald Trump’s penchant for dismissing all criticism of himself as “fake news.”

The Post says Podesta’s columns “will provide commentary and analysis on the intersection of politics and policy, the Trump administration and the future of the Democratic Party.”

“No one knows more about how Washington works, how the White House operates, and how policy ideas are translated into reality than John Podesta,” said Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt in a statement. “His long experience in Congress, inside two Democratic White Houses and on the front lines of numerous presidential campaigns, will offer readers vital insight into Washington and politics at the start of a new era.”