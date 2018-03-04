The White House Accuses Russia Of Killing Civilians In Syria’s Ghouta

The White House has accused Russia of “killing innocent civilians” in Syria’s eastern Ghouta.

In a statement the White House accused Moscow, which has been striving for a ceasefire and exit corridors for civilians, of “ignoring” a United Nations resolution.

The statement claims that Russian aircraft flew bombing missions in defiance of the UN ceasefire.

With the war now entering its eighth year, capturing eastern Ghouta from the terrorists would be a major victory for Assad, who has steadily regained control of rebel areas with the support of Russia and Iran.

RT reports: “The United States condemns the ongoing military offensive that the Assad regime, backed by Russia and Iran, is perpetrating against the people of Eastern Ghouta,” the White House said in a statement on Sunday.

It went on to accuse Moscow of ignoring the conditions of the 30-day humanitarian pause in Syria introduced by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), claiming it had violated the cessation of hostilities “to kill innocent civilians under the false auspices of counterterrorism operations,” in a strongly-worded statement.

Washington alleged that the Russian Air Force carried out “at least 20 daily” bombing raids in Damascus and its besieged suburb from February 24 to 28, and demanded the “pro-regime forces” stop targeting civilians and medical facilities.

It went on to claim that Russia, together with Syria, impedes the UN humanitarian assistance reaching eastern Ghouta, demanding they “allow unfettered delivery of humanitarian aid” to stranded civilians.

Moscow is currently involved in a military operation to defeat Jaysh al-Islam terrorists holed up in eastern Ghouta. It has set up humanitarian pauses and corridors for civilians to escape the area, but it says militants are ignoring them and launching attacks to prevent the locals from leaving. The Russian Defense Ministry said the terrorists cover their command outposts in civilian homes, hiding “behind the backs of the elderly, women and children.” The terrorists also have plans to destroy or steal any humanitarian aid sent into the area.