There Was No Chemical Attack Say American & British Journalists In Syria

The first Western journalist to visit a Syrian hospital where the victims of an alleged ‘chemical weapons’ attack were treated, have explained what really happened

Reporting from Syria, the two well known journalists both say there was no chemical attack in Douma.

Award winning British journalist Robert Fisk said that a doctor at the hospital which treated the victims of an alleged chemical weapons attack said there were no chemical weapons. The doctor claimed that it was a member of the White Helmets who started the false rumor.

The Syrian doctor then added that the patients were overcome not by gas but by oxygen starvation in the rubbish-filled tunnels and basements in which they lived, on a night of wind and heavy shelling that stirred up a dust storm.

“I was with my family in the basement of my home three hundred metres from here on the night but all the doctors know what happened. There was a lot of shelling [by government forces] and aircraft were always over Douma at night — but on this night, there was wind and huge dust clouds began to come into the basements and cellars where people lived. People began to arrive here suffering from hypoxia, oxygen loss. Then someone at the door, a ‘White Helmet’, shouted ‘Gas!”, and a panic began. People started throwing water over each other. Yes, the video was filmed here, it is genuine, but what you see are people suffering from hypoxia – not gas poisoning.”

Robert Fisk – writer for Britain's Independent for almost 30 years – explains that the video of victims struggling to breathe are real, but that they have nothing to do with a chemical weapons attack:

Here’s a transcript:

I’ve just been in the town of Douma. I found the clinic where the film of the children frothing at the mouth and having water thrown at them was made.

And I spoke to the hospital doctor, who actually spoke very good English. And he told me that the video is real. But they’re not suffering from gas poisoning.

They’re suffering from hypoxia (i.e. insufficient of oxygen) because of the amount of dust in the tunnels in which they live. All year people in the Douma area have been living beneath their own homes, in tunnels and basements.

And that night there was a shelling by the Syrian army and the Russian air force. And it produced a huge amount of dust and debris in the streets. And many people found it difficult to breathe.

And when they reached the clinic according to the doctor, someone shouted “gas” … and they panicked.

According to the Washington blog: American reporter Pearson Sharp has a similar story: that none of the local residents heard anything about a chemical weapons attack, and the locals said that the Islamic terrorists faked the attack in order to create enough chaos and confusion that they could slip out of town:

This would appear to confirm what the former British ambassador to Syria says.